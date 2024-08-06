Royal news – live: Meghan Markle claims she hasn’t ‘scraped the surface’ of her experience within royal family

Meghan Markle has claimed that she hasn’t even “scraped the surface” of her negative experiences within the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, opened up about struggling with suicidal ideation in a new interview with Prince Harry.

“I’d never want someone else to be making those sort of plans,” she told CBS Sunday Morning.

The couple are supporting a new initiative to help parents of children who have taken their lives after being bullied online.

This comes after Harry and Meghan announced they will visit Colombia for four days following the success of their unofficial tour of Nigeria – after declaring the UK too dangerous to visit.

Harry, 39, said he will not bring Meghan back to his home country without state-funded personal security because he fears a “knife or acid attack”.

The couple were invited to Colombia by Vice President Francia Marquez, but the trip’s exact details are not known.

A representative for the Sussexes told The Independent that they will be provided with “full security detail” for the visit.

Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, 24/7, on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org

Meghan Markle hasn’t ‘scraped the surface’ of her experience within royal family

Harry and Meghan to visit Colombia on latest unofficial tour

Prince Harry’s calls to King Charles ‘go unanswered'

Kate Middleton’s ‘hardest’ moment with Meghan Markle revealed

Harry and Meghan slammed for ‘ridiculous’ security decision

06:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been criticised for a “ridiculous” decision regarding their security.

This comes amid Harry’s battle to have his taxpayer-funded security reinstated in the UK, despite no longer being a working royal.

Royal author Angela Levin slammed the couple’s decision to visit Colombia after Harry deemed the UK, in particular, too dangerous for Meghan to visit.

He said he fears an acid or knife attack inspired by negative tabloid stories.

“It is dangerous there [Colombia] at the moment,” Levin said. “There are a lot of people being taken away and money being demanded for them to be returned.

“It is really ridiculous.”

A spokesperson for the Sussexes told The Independent that they will have full security on their visit.

The visit is reported to “illuminate Colombia’s role as a beacon of culture and innovation”.

Harry and Meghan will visit Colombia on their second unofficial tour of the year. They previously visited Nigeria to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. (REUTERS)

Harry and Meghan share fears for Archie and Lilibet’s safety

04:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have expressed their concern for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as they grow up in the digital age.

The couple are supporting a new initiative for parents whose children have taken their own lives after being harmed online.

“Our kids are young, they are three and five, they’re amazing, but all you want to do as parents is protect them,” Meghan, who turned 43 on Sunday, said.

“And so, as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good.”

Harry and Meghan are worried about the impact the internet could have on their children. (CBS Sunday Morning)

Prince Harry’s ‘cardinal sin’ against King Charles

02:00 , Emma Guinness

Following the claim that King Charles is ignoring phone calls from Prince Harry, a royal expert has shed light on the Duke of Sussex’s “cardinal sin”.

He explained that Harry’s biggest mistake, in his father’s eyes, was describing Queen Camilla as a “villain” in his 2023 memoir Spare.

Royal author Christopher Andersen told Fox News Digital: “When Harry branded his stepmother Camilla a ‘villain’ in his book and revealed that both he and William initially begged their father not to marry her, Harry committed what Charles regards as a cardinal sin.

“No one disses Camilla in royal circles and gets away with it – not even a son of the king.”

Harry has not seen his father since the announcement of his cancer diagnosis in February.

Prince Harry described Queen Camilla as a ‘villain’ in his memoir. (PA)

Royal family fails to wish Meghan Markle happy birthday

Tuesday 6 August 2024 00:00 , Emma Guinness

The royal family did not acknowledge Meghan Markle’s 43rd birthday.

Despite posting celebratory pictures for the likes of the Wales children, the Duchess of Sussex’s 43rd birthday was not publicly marked.

Meghan Markle turned 43 on Sunday. (Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan 'much more than just celebrities’

Monday 5 August 2024 22:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have pursued several ventures since stepping down as working royals and are “much more than just celebrities”, it has been claimed.

“It’s quite hard to pin them down in terms of what they do because they’re not working royals anymore,” royal expert Katie Nicholls told Vanity Fair’s Dynasty podcast.

“They’re so much more than just celebrities. Clearly, philanthropy is this umbrella under which they want to exist, but then you get American Riviera Orchard thrown into all of that, which sort of then slightly throws a question mark over what they’re doing.”

This comes after the couple recently lent their support to a new initiative that helps parents who have lost children to online bullying.

Harry and Meghan are carving out a new place in the world outside of the royal family. (PA)

Meghan Markle ‘not cut out for life of service’

Monday 5 August 2024 20:00 , Emma Guinness

Meghan Markle is not “cut out” for a life of service, an expert has claimed, in light of the announcement of her and Prince Harry’s second unofficial tour of the year to Colombia.

While the Duchess of Sussex has pledged her commitment to her charitable work, it has been speculated that her main concerns are financial.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine: “I suspect that Meghan is a commercial woman with philanthropic ideas aplenty… but her driving force is to capitalise on her fame and ensure she and Harry have enough money for all their needs.

“I’m not quite convinced that she is totally signed up to a ‘life of service’ so I imagine there will be occasional forays into charity work and makeshift royal tours but I think she is a businesswoman at heart. And, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that!”

Meghan and Harry recently leant their support to a new initative for bereaved parents. (CBS Sunday Morning)

Kate Middleton to travel to Scotland for summer holiday

Monday 5 August 2024 17:00 , Emma Guinness

The Princess of Wales is expected to travel to Balmoral in the coming days – the furthest she has ventured since being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Her visit to the royal family’s Aberdeenshire retreat comes after she spoke of the “healing power of nature”.

Kate, 42, has been largely absent from public life in 2024 as she undergoes chemotherapy for an undisclosed type of cancer.

The Balmoral estate is well-known for its links to the natural world and is home to several rare species of wildlife including red squirrels.

The princess was last seen in public at Wimbledon. (Getty)

Harry and Meghan to have ‘full security’ for Colombia trip

Monday 5 August 2024 16:00 , Emma Guinness

A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has revealed the couple will have “full security” on their upcoming trip to Colombia.

This comes after Prince Harry recently told ITV that he will not bring his wife to the UK because it is too dangerous and he fears a “knife or acid attack”.

The couple are undertaking the visit in their capacity as private citizens, although it will have many of the hallmarks of a royal tour.

Harry and Meghan completed an unofficial tour of Nigeria earlier this year. (Getty Images for The Archewell F)

Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand ‘in serious trouble'

Monday 5 August 2024 15:00 , Emma Guinness

Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard is in “serious trouble”, a royal expert has claimed.

Noting the fact that it has yet to officially launch, Tom Quinn said it has been some months since the Duchess of Sussex attempted to soft launch any of its products.

So far, only jams and dog biscuits have been shared by Meghan’s friends and celebrity influencers online.

“Harry has never had any real idea about becoming an entrepreneur or a businessman in his own right,” Quinn told the Mirror.

“He is trained from birth to do one thing only – to be a royal, and he has thrown that away.

“His one hundred per cent support for his wife and her business ventures has never wavered – but it hasn’t been enough to make a success of her company.”

Meghan first unveiled her jams in April, but they have yet to officially go on sale. (Delfina Balquier/Instagram)

Duchess of Edinburgh attends Paris Olympics

Monday 5 August 2024 14:00 , Emma Guinness

The Duchess of Edinburgh is lending her support to those competing at the Paris Olympics today.

The presence of Sophie, 59, was announced on the royal family’s official Twitter/X account, which emphasised her status as a patron of Great Britain’s hockey team.

The post read: “As Patron of @GBHockey, The Duchess of Edinburgh has joined spectators at the @Paris2024 Olympics, where she attended the Men’s Hockey Quarter-Final yesterday and visited the Women’s team at the @TeamGB performance hub, ahead of their Quarter-Final against the Netherlands this afternoon.

“Wishing you the very best of luck!”

Prince Harry ‘saved’ Meghan’s life by agreeing to leave royal family

Monday 5 August 2024 13:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry “saved” Meghan Markle’s life by agreeing to leave the royal family and move to Los Angeles.

The resurfaced revelation comes in the wake of the Duchess of Sussex opening up about suffering from suicidal ideation within the Firm.

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, she said she hopes that others with similar issues will be “believed” now that she has shared her experience.

The duchess first opened up about her struggles in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she claims she was denied psychiatric support when she requested it as a working royal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/PA) (PA Media)

‘I knew I would do it’ – Meghan sheds new light on mental health struggles

Monday 5 August 2024 12:00 , Emma Guinness

Meghan Markle has admitted she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” while a working member of the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, said that she had to push past her shame to open up about her struggles to Prince Harry because she “knew” that if she did not, she would take her own life.

“I was really ashamed to say it at the time, and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he suffered.

“But I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it… and I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020. (AFP via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle happy to ‘take a hit’ for discussing suicidal thoughts

Monday 5 August 2024 11:00 , Emma Guinness

Meghan Markle claims that she is happy to “take a hit” for discussing her experience of suicidal ideation if it means helping other people.

The former working royal, 43, first admitted to considering ending her own life in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she and Prince Harry explained why they left the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex claimed that she was not given support when she shared her struggles.

“So, if me voicing what I have overcome, will save someone or encourage someone in their life to really genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good so everything’s okay, then that’s worth it,” she told CBS Sunday Morning.

“I’ll take a hit for that.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their safety fears for Archie and Lilibet’s mental health online in a new interview. (CBS)

Meghan ‘would never want someone not be believed’ about mental health struggles

Monday 5 August 2024 10:00 , Emma Guinness

The Duchess of Sussex has spoken candidly about her experience of suicidal ideation within the royal family.

Meghan, 43, said she hopes that by opening up about her experience, other people will be “believed” when they say they are struggling.

She told CBS Sunday Morning: “I would never want someone else to be making those sorts of plans. And I would never want someone else to not be believed.”

The duchess previously claimed that she was denied mental health support within the royal family in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan and Harry are supporting a new initiative for parents who have lost their children to suicide. (CBS Sunday Morning / X)

Duchess of Sussex says opening up about suicidal thoughts was part of ‘healing journey’

Monday 5 August 2024 08:41 , Emma Guinness

Meghan Markle has said that opening up about her suicidal thoughts was a key part of her “healing journey”.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, previously admitted that she contemplated taking her own life while a working member of the royal family.

“I think when you’ve been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey, certainly part of mine, is being able to be really open about it,” she said.

Meghan first admitted to having suicidal thoughts as a working royal in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. (CBS)

Meghan Markle hasn’t ‘scraped the surface’ of her experience within royal family

Monday 5 August 2024 08:35 , Emma Guinness

The Duchess of Sussex has claimed she has not “scraped the surface” of her experience within the royal family.

Meghan, who turned 43 on Sunday, made the revelation in a new interview where she discussed her struggle with suicidal ideation.

“I’d never want someone else to be making those sort of plans,” she told CBS Sunday Morning.

She made the revelation alongside Prince Harry as the couple supports a new initiative to help parents whose children have taken their lives after being bullied online.

Meghan said she would never want anyone else ‘not to be believed’ about suicidial thoughts. (CBS)

King Charles did not invite Harry and Meghan to Balmoral

Saturday 3 August 2024 08:00 , Emma Guinness

King Charles reportedly did not invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the wider royal family at Balmoral this summer.

Royal correspondent Rebecca English claims she raised the question with the monarch earlier this year, and he simply said: “No way”.

It is, however, unlikely that the couple and their children would have accepted an invite after Prince Harry recently told ITV that he will not bring Meghan Markle to the UK as he fears a “knife or acid attack”.

Charles will enjoy a family holiday in Scotland this month (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Kate Middleton does not ‘want anymore drama’

Saturday 3 August 2024 06:00 , Emma Guinness

The Princess of Wales does not want anymore “drama” in the royal family, the author of a new biography has claimed.

Rob Jobson told Good Morning America: “She is someone who solves problems and rises above the drama.”

He added of the princess, who is currently receiving cancer treatment: “After going through treatment like this you don’t want to do drama anymore and I think that is something she has experienced.”

The Princess of Wales has made just two public appearances this year as she focuses on her health. (Getty)

Meghan Markle’s birthday bombshell

Saturday 3 August 2024 04:00 , Emma Guinness

Meghan Markle turns 43 this weekend and she is set to mark the occasion with another bombshell interview.

Set to air on CBS This Morning, she will appear alongside Prince Harry to discuss their fears for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as they grow up in the digital world.

“Our kids are young, they’re three and five. They’re amazing,” she said in a teaser trailer.

The interview marks the couple’s first joint interview in three years. It is set to air tomorrow (4 August).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal safety fears for Archie and Lilibet in new video. (CBS)

Prince Harry not asking for ‘nicer house or cars’ but help as he is ‘at risk’

Saturday 3 August 2024 02:00 , Emma Guinness

The Duke of Sussex reportedly wants to put an end to his feud with the royal family but can only do so on the condition that they reinstate his taxpayer-funded security in the UK.

Harry, 39, who recently said that he will not being Meghan Markle to the UK because he fears a “knife or acid attack” lost the support when he stepped down as a working royal in 2020.

An insider told People: “He’s not asking his dad for a nicer house or nicer cars. He’s asking because of the reality of the situation. He is at risk.”

The duke believes that his wife, in particular, is at risk because of negative tabloid stories.

Prince Harry will not bring his family to the UK without additional security. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

William worried ‘Kate simply can’t take anymore'

Saturday 3 August 2024 00:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince William has expressed further concerns about an upcoming royal TV show by contoversial author Omid Scobie.

Royal Spin, though fictionalised, is said to be loosely based on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s story.

“It’s presented as fiction, but that doesn’t stop the possibility of some storylines being close to the knuckle and hinting at actual rows,” an insider told Closer UK.

“They know it could still be a brutal exposé. William worries that Kate simply can’t take anymore.”

Relations between the Sussex and the Wales couples appear to be frostier than ever. (AP)

Prince Harry ‘a threat to the crown'

Friday 2 August 2024 22:00 , Emma Guinness

Following increased discussions about the new fictional show Royal Spin, bombshell claims from Omid Scobie’s 2023 book Endgame are being resurfaced.

These include the claim that Prince Harry, who has just announced his second unofficial tour of the year to Colombia, is a “threat to the crown”.

“In the eyes of some within the institution, Harry is a threat to the crown,” he wrote. “His freedom to exert his own thinking outside of the confines of the institution has made him the enemy.”

Harry and Meghan recently completed an unofficial tour of Nigeria. (Getty Images for The Archewell F)

Kate Middleton ‘incredibly worried’ about new royal show

Friday 2 August 2024 20:00 , Emma Guinness

The Princess of Wales is “incredibly worried” about a new royal show written by controversial author Ombid Scobie.

In his 2023 book, Endgame, he identified the princess and King Charles as the royals who allegedly speculated about the colour of Prince Archie’s skin ahead of his birth.

The show will be titled Royal Spin and allegedly “mirrors Harry and Meghan’s story”.

An insider told Closer UK: “The synopsis of the show mirrors Meghan and Harry’s story while hiding behind the guise of a fictional drama, and Kate is incredibly worried about potential storylines.

“William has of course assured her that the public will see straight through it just like always.”

The Waleses on the balcony during the King’s official birthday celebrations (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Meghan Markle to get birthday messages from royal family

Friday 2 August 2024 17:00 , Emma Guinness

Meghan Markle is turning 43 on Sunday (4 August) and Prince Harry will reportedly “make sure that [she] is celebrated.”

An insider has claimed that the Duchess of Sussex will still receive birthday messages from the royal family, despite being on frosty terms with them.

“Harry will make sure that Meghan is celebrated. I think they will get messages from the King and the Queen,” former royal butler Grant Harrold said, OK! magazine reports, “whether that be electronically or by old-fashioned mail, I still think the King and Queen will still send birthday messages.”

Meghan Markle is turning 43 on Sunday. (Meghan Markle/Instagram)

Harry and Meghan planning more unofficial royal tours

Friday 2 August 2024 16:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry hinted that he and Meghan Markle would be undertaking several unofficial royal tours after their successful visit to Nigeria earlier this year.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, told People’s Daily: “There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to travelling more because the work matters.

“Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work.”

Harry and Meghan celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in Nigeria. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Princess Anne cheers on athletes competing in Paris Olympics

Friday 2 August 2024 14:45 , Emma Guinness

Princess Anne has continued her return to work after her recent hospitalisation by cheering on athletes in the Olympic Village.

The Princess Royal, 73, had to take a temporary step back from her duties after being kicked by a horse – an incident that left her with a concussion and minor injuries.

The royal family’s official Twitter/X account wrote: “Wonderful to pop into the Olympic Village to cheer on athletes competing at the @Paris2024 Olympic Games!

“As President of the British Olympic Association, The Princess Royal has been attending events at the Games this week.”

Anne herself is a former Olympian and competed in the equestrian category at the 1976 games in Montreal.

Harry and Meghan to highlight online safety issues on Colombia trip

Friday 2 August 2024 14:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will raise awareness of the dangers young people face online during their upcoming trip to Colombia.

It comes ahead of the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in November, although the exact dates of the trip are not yet known.

They are set to spend four days in the country undertaking engagements which tie into the conference’s aim of creating a “comprehensive framework for creating safer physical and digital spaces, tackling issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the mental health impacts of these threats.”

The visit will be carried out in the couple’s capacity as private citizens, although it will reportedly have many hallmarks of a royal tour.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry believe the UK is too dangerous to visit. (BBC)

How dangerous is Colombia?

Friday 2 August 2024 13:00 , Emma Guinness

Following the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit Colombia this summer, questions have been raised about its safety.

The country has a long association with violence because of its history of drug cartels and terrorism.

However, the risk to tourists is said to be low, various travel agencies claim, especially in major cities like the capital of Bogotá, which the royals will visit.

But the UK government has taken a different stance and advised against all but essential travel to the country, citing the high prevelance of kidnapping.

News of the trip comes after Harry recently said he will not bring Meghan to the UK because he fears an acid or knife attack inspired by negative tabloid stories.

Meghan and Harry will visit Bogotá and coastal areas in Colombia (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Archive)

Harry and Meghan’s Colombian trip to precede major conference

Friday 2 August 2024 12:00 , Emma Guinness

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming trip to Colombia comes ahead of the country’s inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children.

While the exact dates of the turp are not yet known, it is believed that the couple will help to spread awareness of the impact of cyberbullying on young people.

They discussed the subject with CBS Sunday Morning in an interview set to air this weekend.

Meghan admitted: “Our kids are young, they are three and five, they’re amazing, but all you want to do as parents is protect them.

“And so as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good.”

Meghan and Harry have been raising awareness about potential online harm to young people (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Archive)

Prince Harry describes the internet as ‘terrifying’ in new interview

Friday 2 August 2024 11:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry has described the internet as “terrifying” in a new interview with Meghan Markle about the challenges young people face in a digital world.

The interview is set to air in full this weekend on CBS Sunday Morning, but a teaser clip was shared to social media yesterday (1 August).

Harry said: “At this point we’ve got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder, and even the best first responders in the world wouldn’t be able to tell the signs of possible suicide.

“That is the terrifying piece of this.”

The couple are taking part in a new initiative to support the parents of children affected by the problem.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their safety fears for Archie and Lilibet in the video. (CBS)

Colombian Vice President celebrates upcoming Harry and Meghan tour

Friday 2 August 2024 10:38 , Emma Guinness

The vice preident of Colombia has provided an insight into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming unofficial tour.

Vice president Francia Marquez will travel with the couple on the trip that is expected to last around four days.

Ms Marquez said in a statement: “During their trip, the duke and duchess will join me in visiting Bogota, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali.

“In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress.

“In addition to these meaningful interactions, the duke and duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia.”

Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals but operating in their capacity as private citizens (Yaroslav Sabitov/PA) (PA Wire)

Harry and Meghan to visit Colombia on latest unofficial tour

Friday 2 August 2024 09:15 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have accepted an invitation to undertake an unofficial tour of Colombia later this summer.

While this is not a royal tour, it will have many hallmarks of one and Vice President Francia Marquez said the four-day visit will “illuminate Colombia’s role as a beacon of culture and innovation”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be undertaking their visit as private citizens after stepping down as working royals in 2020 citing press intrusion and a desire to live a more independent life.

During the visit to Columbia, they will reportedly meet with young people and youth leaders.

They are expected to visit the capital of Bogotá and the regions of Cartagena and Cali.

This comes after the couple’s recent unofficial tour of Nigeria earlier this year, which celebrated the 10th anniversary of Harry’s Invictus Games.

Harry and Meghan at a polo fundraiser on their trip to Nigeria. (REUTERS)

Prince Harry wants children to feel ‘at home’ in UK

Friday 2 August 2024 08:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry said he wants his children to feel “at home” in the UK but cannot do this without the reinstatement of his taxpayer-funded security.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, said at a High Court hearing: “The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home, as much as where they live at the moment in the United States.

“That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too.”

Harry was stripped of the protection after stepping down as a working royal in 2020.

Prince Harry’s children do not appear to have a relationship with the royal family. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

No royals at Sandringham Flower Show for first time in 30 years

Friday 2 August 2024 06:00 , Emma Guinness

The royal family was noticeably absent from the Sandringham Flower Show on Wednesday, marking the first time they have missed the event in 30 years.

Graham Brown, the event’s chairman, said: “It’s disappointing that the King has prior engagements but the people are here to see the show.”

This comes amid King Charles’s vision for a dramatically slimmed-down monarchy in light of the UK’s current economic challenges.

The Duchess of Cornwall during her visit and tour of the Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham House in Norfolk in 2022. (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Wire)

Why Prince Louis is kept away from the spotlight

Friday 2 August 2024 04:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Louis was notably absent from recent royal appearances at Wimbledon, the Euros and Taylor Swift’s The Era’s Tour.

Now, one royal expert has weighed in on why Louis, six, is kept out of the spotlight – and it is not his mischievous behaviour.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Express: “Obviously Prince George is chosen for certain events because of his age and status.

“Clearly Charlotte is also. Louis is the youngest and William and Catherine take care to keep a balance between the privacy which is essential and the obvious desire to see all their children.”

He added: “Also the younger the children are, the more likely they are to make a face and steal the show! The press love this, but it is a diversion from the main event.”

Prince Louis pulls a silly face at his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (REUTERS)

Thomas Markle birthday fundraiser continues to grow

Friday 2 August 2024 02:00 , Emma Guinness

A fundraiser for the “rejected and abandoned” Thomas Markle has now raised over £47,000 to mark the 80th birthday of the Duchess of Sussex’s father.

The pair fell out around her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry over a staged paparazzi photoshoot.

Ahead of the milestone birthday, Mr Markle said that his one “wish” was for his daughter to reconnect with him and give him the opportunity to meet his grandchildren. It appears to have gone unanswered.

Organised by British socialite Lady Colin Campbell, she wrote that the GoFundMe was set up to remind Mr Markle “there are still people in the world with good hearts, good values, and good intentions.”

Thomas Markle holding baby daughter Meghan. (Instagram)

Prince Harry reaches out to Spencer family after uncle’s death

Friday 2 August 2024 00:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry has reached out to the Spencer family after his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes passed away this week.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, is reported to have reached out to his aunt, cousins and the Earl Spencer, Us Weekly reports.

The Earl Spencer led tributes to Lord Fellowes, 82, when his death was announced on Wednesday, writing on Twitter/X: “My absolutely exceptional brother-in-law, Robert, is no longer with us.

“A total gentleman – in all the best meanings of that word – he was a man of humour, wisdom & utter integrity. I’m deeply proud to have been his brother-in-law.”

Harry was supported by the Spencer family at the Invictus Games thanksgiving ceremony earlier this year. None of his immediate family were present. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Prince Harry will end royal feud on one condition, friend claims

Thursday 1 August 2024 20:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry will put his “swords down” in his ongoing feud with the royal family if he has his family’s taxpayer-funded security reinstated, a friend has said.

“[Nothing] would give [Harry] more happiness than being able to rekindle his bond with his father. At the end of the day, you can’t undo bloodlines,” they told People magazine.

“He’s not asking his dad for a nicer house or nicer cars. He’s asking because of the reality of the situation. He is at risk.”

The Duke of Sussex, who turns 40 next month, has not seen King Charles since February.

Harry lost his security in the UK when he stepped down as a working royal in 2020. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Harry and Meghan reveal safety fears for Archie and Lilibet

Thursday 1 August 2024 16:24 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said that they are concerned about the safety of their children online.

In an interview with CBS Sunday morning, set to air on 4 August, they said they are hoping to affect change in this area.

Meghan says: “Our kids are young, they are three and five, and they are amazing, but all you want to do is to protect them, and as you can see what is happening in the online space, we know there is a lot of work there and hope we can be a part of change there.”

Coronation boosts visitor numbers to palaces

Thursday 1 August 2024 16:00 , Emma Guinness

King Charles’s coronation last May had a significant impact on boosting visitor numbers to royal palaces, the Royal Collection Trust has revealed.

The trust’s annual report recorded an income of £84.3 million.

Tim Knox, director of the Royal Collection, said: “The coronation had a significant impact on our visitor numbers as we saw a heightened public interest in visiting the royal residences and high demand for our retail ranges.

“Visitor numbers were also strengthened by two highly acclaimed exhibitions at the Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace: Style & Society: Dressing the Georgians and Holbein at the Tudor Court.

“These successes contributed to a record level of income this year, firmly securing our ongoing financial recovery following the pandemic.”