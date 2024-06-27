Day two of Royal Norfolk Show kicks off

Three thousand animals will be brought to the event over the two days [Andrew Turner/BBC]

Day two of the Royal Norfolk Show is under way with thousands expected to attend the event.

The county show kicked off on Wednesday at the Costessey Showground on the edge of Norwich.

It is thought 85,000 people will be in attendance over the entirety of the event, including the Duke of Edinburgh.

The county show, which has been running for more than 165 years, is filled with 3,000 animals, 700 trade stands and appearances by the RAF Falcons parachute display team.

Several equine events take place at the show [Stephanie Nelson/BBC]

The showcase will also feature showjumping competitions, pig racing, dog agility displays and musical performances.

The show will be home to a Broads village and an emergency services and military village, which will also host demonstrations and offer visitors a range of hands-on experiences.

Roads are expected to be busy around the site, with the peak times due to be between 09:00 and 11:00.

Traffic signs have been installed on all major roads and motorists have been advised to stick to the approved routes on journeys to the showground.

Wednesday saw major disruption due to a broken down horsebox as well as severe congestion.

For people cycling to the show, there are parking facilities at the King George VI Gate, just off Dereham Road, which is also the drop-off point for taxis.

More buses will also run from the city bus station, with hourly services to the site also operating from Swanton Morley via Dereham.

