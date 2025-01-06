Royal Society of Literature director quits after free speech rows

Molly Rosenberg says she is ‘hugely proud’ of all she has achieved at the Royal Society of Literature

The Royal Society of Literature’s leaders are set to step down following a civil war between writers over diversity and free speech.

Molly Rosenberg and Daljit Nagra had been accused of “dumbing down” the society through a series of reforms to diversify the “elitist” charity, whose patron is the Queen.

Fellows of the society quit following a series of rows, including what was seen as its lukewarm support for Sir Salman Rushdie, a fellow of the society, after he was stabbed in 2022.

Concerns over the defence of free speech were also raised by Ian McEwan and other fellows over claims that the society’s in-house Review had been censored over an article critical of Israel.

Ms Rosenberg has now announced that she will step down from her role as director, saying she was “proud” of what had been achieved under her directorship.

It is understood that there was some “manoeuvring behind the scenes” leading up to the announcement of her departure by a faction aghast at recent rows within the society.

Nagra to step down

Mr Nagra, a poet and the chairman of the society since 2021, will also step down following the end of his turbulent four-year tenure.

Some members are waiting for assurance that he will not stand for re-election before next week’s AGM at which Mr Nagra is expected to announce a raft of recommendations to improve the much-maligned governance of the society. He said the planned reforms would “improve governance and increase transparency for the future”.

Daljit Nagra will also step down

The society was founded in 1820 to “reward literary merit and excite literary talent”, with the likes of Coleridge, Yeats, and Eliot among its illustrious fellows.

Following Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, the society decided to become less “formidably elitist” under the direction of Ms Rosenberg, and Bernardine Evaristo, the Booker Prize winner and the society’s first black president.

It aimed to welcome writers from overlooked minority ethnic and economic backgrounds by allowing the public, rather than existing fellows, to choose a cohort of new members annually.

Former presidents Dame Marina Warner and Colin Thubron later accused the society of diluting its fellowship by changing the requirement that each nominee have two works of “outstanding literary merit”.

Some have suggested that Ms Evaristo’s hands-off approach has allowed others within the society, including the director, to steer policy more directly.

Bernardine Evaristo is the society’s first black president

The issue of free speech became another point of contention in 2021 when author and fellow Kate Clanchy was accused of using racial stereotypes in her memoir Some Kids I Taught and What They Taught Me.

The author was at the centre of a cancel culture row over terms used to describe children she had taught, such as “chocolate-coloured skin” and “almond-shaped eyes”.

While her book won the Orwell prize, she later parted ways with her publisher and issued a revised version of her book.

She was defended by prominent authors including Sir Philip Pullman, who quit a separate literary association over his support for her.

But the Royal Society was accused by Dame Marina and others of doing little to publicly support Ms Clanchy after refusing to make a statement on the issue.

One of her most vociferous online critics, the writer Sunny Singh, was subsequently made a fellow herself in 2023. Ms Clanchy resigned her fellowship that year.

Further controversy swept the society in 2022 when Sir Salman was stabbed and nearly killed on stage at an event in New York.

Following the attack, the society took days to release a public statement merely saying they were “sending strength” to the author, who was gravely injured and lost an eye.

However, the society was criticised for failing to mount a robust defence of freedom of speech.

Ms Evaristo defended the society in a Guardian piece, saying that it must remain “impartial”. Her choice of words was subsequently criticised by Sir Salman, who asked on X, formerly Twitter: “Just wondering if the Royal Society of Literature is ‘impartial’ about attempted murder?”

Sir Salman Rushdie lost an eye in the stabbing at a New York event in 2022 - Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images Europe

Concerns about freedom of speech continued into 2024, when the publication of the in-house Review was delayed over concerns about an article critical of Israel, according to the then editor Maggie Fergusson.

The incident prompted a number of writers including McEwan and Alan Hollinghurst to write to the society, demanding that it refer itself to the charity commission over the alleged censorship which “plainly contravened fundamental literary values”.

In an open letter, writers also expressed concern that the society’s leadership sought to “suppress criticism”, something they denied, stating that the article was published in full.

Ms Fergusson told the Times that an issue of Review was pulled from print at the last minute over an article that was critical of Israel, which she alleged Ms Rosenberg was unhappy with.

It was also claimed that Ms Fergusson was dismissed, though this was disputed by the society which said the editor had understood the issue would be her last.

The society did refer itself to the charity watchdog, but issued a statement saying that Ms Rosenberg had the “full support” of trustees.

Following her resignation, Ms Rosenberg said: “I am hugely proud of all that I have achieved in my time at the RSL, working for and with brilliant writers across the fellowship.”

Ms Evaristo said: “I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Molly and Daljit for their immense contribution to the society over many years.”

Ms Rosenberg has been approached for comment along with Mr Nagra.