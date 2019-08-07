A Hyflodraulic rower snapped her oar in half. The team still won the St. John's Regatta

As the Hyflodraulic Limited women's team flew toward the finish line in Wednesday's Royal St. John's Regatta, the unimaginable happened.

Rower Teresa Butler said she nearly fainted when she realized her oar had snapped in half.

Luckily, their boat was far enough ahead that nobody could catch them.

They now are the new Regatta women's champions, with a final race time of 5:02.23.

The Fine Strokes Plaster and Painting men's team, formerly the Outer Cove men's team, took home gold medals with a final race time of 9:04.71.

In the women's race The Cahill Group, last year's third-place finishers, were second. Steers Insurance, last year's fourth-place finishers, were third.

The second- and third-place teams in the men's race also saw some gains over last year. Belfor finished second, up from fourth in 2018, and NTV took bronze, up from fifth.

The M5 women's team set a new course record of 4:56.10 last year in their morning run. They didn't complete in this year's race, throwing the door wide open for a new women's title.

A first time for gold

In her 15-year rowing career, Butler has been on a number of second-place teams.

"Always the bridesmaid, never the bride!" she said.

She hoisted the championship trophy for the very first time Wednesday night, along with her Hyflodraulic Limited teammates Tracy Roche, Wendi Young, Amanda Butland, Jenni Wadden and coxswain Craig Whittle.

