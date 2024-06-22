Royal Swifties! Prince William, George and Charlotte Snap Backstage Selfie with Taylor Swift: 'A Great Evening'

The singer's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, also joined the group for a selfie

Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram Taylor Swift poses for a photo with Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The royal family is full of Swifties!

Taylor Swift posed for a selfie with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during her Eras Tour stop in London on Friday, June 21, as seen in a photograph shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account.

In the image, Swift, 34, stands alongside the three royals, extending her arm and smiling wide as she holds a phone to snap a photograph of the group. "Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour," the post's caption read.

In a photo posted on her own Instagram account, Swift shared a snapshot of herself posing with Prince William, 42, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9 — as well as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝," the singer captioned her post, referencing Prince William's birthday.

Prince William and his children watched the show at Wembley Stadium during the first night of the tour stop. The royal — who shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, 6, with wife Kate Middleton — is believed to have been spotted dancing to Swift's song "Shake It Off" during the concert.

Six-year-old Prince Louis likely stayed home with mom Kate, 42, while his older siblings enjoyed the show with their dad.

The Princess of Wales has remained largely out of the public eye in recent months as she continues her cancer treatment. She recently made a special appearance on June 15 at Trooping the Colour, the annual celebration of King Charles' birthday, marking her first public outing with the royals since Christmas. However, the event did not signal a return to public life, with future engagements depending on when she feels able and under the guidance of her medical team.

Chris Jackson/Getty; Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Prince William, Taylor Swift.

Swift was previously welcomed to London by the royal guard earlier on June 21 when the band played "Shake It Off" in front of Buckingham Palace.

"Can’t stop, won’t stop groovin’🫡🥁🎺," the royal family captioned a video of the performance on social media.

Prince William has previously connected with Swift in years past. Back in 2013, the royal was led to the stage by the singer during a Centrepoint charity event at Kensington Palace to join Jon Bon Jovi for a rendition of "Livin' on a Prayer."

The Prince of Wales later made his admiration for Swift known again at the 2023 Tusk Conservation Awards. According to Hello! magazine, the royal referred to the pop star while speaking with rocker Ronnie Wood about The Rolling Stones.

Prince William's sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, attended Swift's August 2023 tour stop in Los Angeles.



