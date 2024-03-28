Royal Watcher | Morning Blend
The royals have been in the headlines recently so we invited Fred Weintraub, one of the premier royal watchers. He has covered all the major royal events including William and Kate’s wedding.
The royals have been in the headlines recently so we invited Fred Weintraub, one of the premier royal watchers. He has covered all the major royal events including William and Kate’s wedding.
The neighbours of the Prince and Princess of Wales have welcomed an eye-opening addition to the grounds of their stately home in Norfolk – just minutes from Anmer Hall where William and Kate are spending Easter…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no doubt pull out all the stops for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet this Easter. Find out how they will celebrate at home in California...
"I went there to see the lifestyle — and I saw it," Usher told Stern on 'The Howard Stern Show'
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands turned heads in The Hague, Netherlands wearing a striking set of spider brooches pinned to her shoulder - and the unusual accessory has seriously divided royal fans
King Charles recorded an Easter message at Buckingham Palace this week, his first statement since his daughter-in-law Princess Kate revealed her own cancer diagnosis.
Wary of leaks to the press, the Princess of Wales was open about her diagnosis to some, but other close friends and confidants were unaware
Hey Siri, play "Take My Breath Away"
Another fashion take on white briefs.
“The Late Show” host spots a one-letter mistake that changes everything.
Elizabeth Hurley looked sensational when she posed in a glamorous photo alongside her close friend Elton John. See photos.
O'Day was a member of the girl group Danity Kane, formed by Combs on MTV's 'Making the Band,' from 2005-2008
Stephen Colbert has acknowledged that his skit about Kate Middleton upset people in a downbeat monologue following the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis. The Late Show host dedicated two minutes to Middleton on Monday’s episode, saying that jokes he made about Prince William having an affair did not go down well with some viewers. “There’s …
The then-pageant owner reportedly told Howard Stern he walked in when adult contestants were naked.
The trio honored their late father, Michael Jackson, in London on Wednesday
Victoria Beckham showed off an unseen corner of her and David's lounge at their mansion in the Cotswolds, and we can't believe how high the ceilings are…
Pippen appeared on Monday’s "Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen" episode of the 'Amy & T.J' podcast
"We used to be fairly..." Ripa said, before Consuelos cut in to finish his wife's sentence: "Hot!"
Game, set, match.
The actress is mom to daughters Jackson, 11, and August, 7
Social media users commented on the star's home, which was featured in her latest TikTok video sharing how much she loved staying in