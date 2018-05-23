How the Royal Wedding Photographer Got Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Sit Still for Those Portraits

Elise Taylor
How the Royal Wedding Photographer Got Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Sit Still for Those Portraits

Alexi Lubomirski had a special trick up his sleeve to capture the attention of the 10 children in the royal wedding party.

Getting a small child to sit still for a portrait is a difficult task. But wrangling 10? It almost seems impossible—especially when you are photographing the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex along with all their bridesmaids and pageboys after their showstopping wedding.

But that was part of photographer Alexi Lubomirski’s job on May 19. As the pictures show, he pulled it off—look at that grin on Prince George!—but it took some serious sweet-talking.

“I’ve been asked by everybody, ‘How did you control the kids?’ And as we were setting up the big family shots, and I was placing Tthe Duke of Edinburgh and Her Majesty onto their chairs, I could hear the kids started crying in the background and there was some chaos,” he said in a recent interview. Luckily, he found a secret weapon: Smarties candies. (For American readers, note that in the U.K. Smarties are more like M&Ms.)

“As soon as the kids came onto the set, I immediately just shouted out, ‘Who likes Smarties?’, and then everybody hands up, smiles, even some of the adults I think put their hands up,” he says. “. . . That was our magic word of the day, so thank you, Smarties.”

The on-the-brink-of-chaos portrait isn’t the only shot that Lubomirski captured that day. He also took an intimate portrait of the couple on a Windsor castle terrace, where they had naturally sat in a moment of happy exhaustion. The joy of it all wasn’t lost on Lubomirski, who said, “This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget.”

The Must-See Moments From the Royal Wedding

Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William

Queen Elizabeth in Stewart Parvin

Doria Ragland in Oscar de la Renta

Meghan Markle in Givenchy and Cartier jewelry

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Jessica Mulrone in Di Carlo Couture

Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan in Erdem

Princess Eugenie of York

Amal Clooney in custom Stella McCartney, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Gianvito Rossi shoes and George Clooney in Giorgio Armani

Charlotte Riley and Tom Hardy

Prince Charles of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla

Serena Williams in Versace and Alexis Ohanian

Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips

Sarah Duchess of York

David Henson and Hayley Henson

Sarah Rafferty and Santtu Seppala

Former British Prime Minister John Major and Norma

James Corden and Julia Carey

Princess Anne

David Beckham in Dior Homme and Victoria Beckham

Sophie Countess of Wessex in Suzannah

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent

Prince and William and private secretary Miguel Head

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Oprah in Stella McCartney with a Gabriela Hearst bag

Patrick J Adams and Troian Bellisario

David Furnish and Sir Elton John

Carol Middleton and Michael Francis

Princess Beatrice in Roksanda

Sir Clive Woodward and Jayne Williams

Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra in Vivienne Westwood, Philip Treacy hat, Jimmy Choo by Off White shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Gabriel Macht and Jacinda Barrett

Gina Torres

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

Tom Inskip

Jonny Wilkinson and Shelley Jenkins

Caroline Greenwood and Will Greenwood

Rebecca Deacon and Gibraltarian Adam Priestley

Clive Woodward and Jayne Williams

Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier in Àcheval Pampa

Joss Stone

Elizabeth Spencer, Louis Spencer, Victoria Aitken and Kitty Spencer

Tom Parker Bowles

Lady Edwina Louise Grosvenor and Dan Snow

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley

Cressida Bonas in Eponine

Earl Spencer and Karen Spencer in Pamella Roland

Chelsea Davy

Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall

