Royals 3B Dozier lands on IL

Third baseman Hunter Dozier, who is leading the Kansas City Royals with a .314 batting average, went on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a chest injury.

The move was retroactive to Friday. Dozier hasn't played since leaving Thursday's game with what was described by the team as "right-sided thorax tightness."

The 27-year-old Dozier is having a breakout season after hitting .229 with 11 home runs in 101 games last season.

In addition to batting average, he leads the Royals in on-base percentage (.398) and slugging percentage (.589), and he ranks second in home runs with 11 in 52 games.

The Royals open a nine-game homestand Tuesday, when the Boston Red Sox visit to begin a three-game series.

--Field Level Media