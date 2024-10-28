Royals’ Vinnie Pasquantino called out Orioles fan who bashed KC sports in past

Kansas City Royals designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino (9) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium on Aug. 7, 2024.

Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino wears his love of the New York Jets on his sleeve, and well, that can lead to some public frustration.

The Jets haven’t been to the playoffs since the 2010 season when Pasquantino was 13 years old and Rex Ryan was New York’s coach.

In a 25-22 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, the Jets used all three timeouts in the first quarter and Pasquantino expressed his displeasure.

Dude I have never seen anything like this first quarter. The Jets have called 3 timeouts because they can’t get to the like early enough?????? What in the world is going on — Vinnie Pasquantino (@VPasquantino) October 27, 2024

Jason La Canfora, whose work appears in the Washington Post and Sportsline, saw that tweet and wrote: “The Pasquatch knows a (terrible) operation when he sees one. The Jets are a joke.”

La Canfora didn’t use the word terrible. It was a curse word and be warned that X post is below.

Pasquantino recognized La Canfora’s name because of something on social media when the Royals played the Orioles in an American League Wild Card series.

That series marked Pasquantino’s return from a broken thumb, and he remembered what La Canfora suggested the Orioles do.

Hahaha yeah here it is https://t.co/5xA8Tl3Leq — Vinnie Pasquantino (@VPasquantino) October 27, 2024

Royals fans loved seeing Pasquantino call out La Canfora, who is an Orioles fan who gained an unflattering reputation in Kansas City. Starting with the 2014 American League Championship Series and continuing after, La Canfora had disparaging things to say about the Royals.

Here’s an example.

@ryanbarrows hardly. Just the royals — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 27, 2015

So when Pasquantino smacked down La Canfora on X, those Royals fans were thrilled and congratulated the first baseman. This is a bit of what they were saying (and it should be noted, a number of Orioles fans were happy to see Pasquantino’s takedown, too).

Vinnie you have no idea what kind of feelings we have toward that man — Chandler (@_chandler_____) October 27, 2024

https://t.co/7dhuUjVbZ4



I think this may have been the breaking point — Damn It Adam! (@rckchkhwk) October 28, 2024

Just when I thought I couldn't love you any more than I already do, you had to go and post this — Danielle - bad decisions & baseball (@danielleRoyalKC) October 27, 2024

He did, forget that guy. Vinnie, we KC fans appreciate you. — Jason Decker (@jddecker1) October 27, 2024

Jason is Buurrnntt — Darren (@darren_rpu) October 27, 2024

Thank you for calling him out VP!!! — Bird is the Word (@BaltyBird) October 27, 2024

there’s actually an insane amount of lore that you may or may not be familiar with that he was a total prick when he was a CBS national football writer during the 2014 run and it was literally all of royals twitter and him just fighting for an entire month. thank you for cooking… — platinum sombrero (@platinombrero) October 27, 2024

For his part, La Canfora clarified that he wasn’t hoping Orioles pitchers would hit Pasquantino on the hand, and that led to a pleasant exchange.

Fair enough. Must have misread the tone of it! From what I’ve been told over the last 20 min you have some history with KC. I hope they do pitch inside next year tho. That’s where I hit the ball the hardest! — Vinnie Pasquantino (@VPasquantino) October 27, 2024