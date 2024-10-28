Royals’ Vinnie Pasquantino called out Orioles fan who bashed KC sports in past

Pete Grathoff
·3 min read
Kansas City Royals designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino (9) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium on Aug. 7, 2024.

Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino wears his love of the New York Jets on his sleeve, and well, that can lead to some public frustration.

The Jets haven’t been to the playoffs since the 2010 season when Pasquantino was 13 years old and Rex Ryan was New York’s coach.

In a 25-22 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, the Jets used all three timeouts in the first quarter and Pasquantino expressed his displeasure.

Jason La Canfora, whose work appears in the Washington Post and Sportsline, saw that tweet and wrote: “The Pasquatch knows a (terrible) operation when he sees one. The Jets are a joke.”

La Canfora didn’t use the word terrible. It was a curse word and be warned that X post is below.

Pasquantino recognized La Canfora’s name because of something on social media when the Royals played the Orioles in an American League Wild Card series.

That series marked Pasquantino’s return from a broken thumb, and he remembered what La Canfora suggested the Orioles do.

Royals fans loved seeing Pasquantino call out La Canfora, who is an Orioles fan who gained an unflattering reputation in Kansas City. Starting with the 2014 American League Championship Series and continuing after, La Canfora had disparaging things to say about the Royals.

Here’s an example.

So when Pasquantino smacked down La Canfora on X, those Royals fans were thrilled and congratulated the first baseman. This is a bit of what they were saying (and it should be noted, a number of Orioles fans were happy to see Pasquantino’s takedown, too).

For his part, La Canfora clarified that he wasn’t hoping Orioles pitchers would hit Pasquantino on the hand, and that led to a pleasant exchange.

Latest Stories