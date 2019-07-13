The Royals at Wimbledon: A Visual History From Princess Diana to Meghan Markle

Wimbledon, if you weren't aware, is probably the major sporting event—the crown jewel, if you will—under the official patronage of the British royal family. Residents of Buckingham Palace have been showing up to their royal box at London's All England Tennis Club for decades now, and just recently Queen Elizabeth II, who had been patron of Wimbledon for 64 years, bequeathed her role to Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. To be honest, it's generally agreed that the Queen wasn't much of a tennis fan—she much prefers horses, frankly—and has only shown up to watch just twice in the past 35 years. But Kate is a tennis enthusiast (just look at her joy here), as was Princess Diana, whose glamour cast a shadow over Centre Court during the Pete Sampras era. Here, a visual history of the royal family outings at Wimbledon, including newest fan Meghan Markle, who actually showed up in the royal box next to Prince Harry when they first started dating in 2016, and now can cheer her good friend Serena Williams on as a full-fledged royal.

