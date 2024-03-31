RRS Sir David Attenborough crew create 'pets' corner' on board

This photo of Stevenage railway station's resident cat, Nala, has been added to the pets' corner on the research vessel [Katie Grant]

In a small room on board a ship bound for Antarctica is a poignant reminder of home - a board covered with photos of pets.

RRS Sir David Attenborough, which is operated by the Cambridge-based British Antarctic Survey, is bound for Signy so the team can close down its research base following the winter season.

IT specialist and cat lover Katie Grant put the pictures in her onboard office.

It "boosts morale" and was "like our pets are travelling with us", she said.

Miss Grant's own cat - Binka - is one of many pets whose photos grace the pets' corner set up in the ship's IT office.

Pets have been added to the board in the IT office, including famous Nala (small photo to the right of Binka at the bottom) [Katie Grant]

Nothing is banned - the cats, dogs and tortoises are joined by a snazzy-looking racing bike known as "Blue" - which is considered a pet by one scientist on board the ship.

Miss Grant has also added a photo of a social media "star" Nala, known as the Stevenage railway station cat.

The 32-year-old, who lives in north Hertfordshire, met the friendly ginger cat while she was travelling through the station.

She added the cat's photo to the wall "so Nala can bring joy to everyone who visits the Sir David Attenborough".

Katie Grant works in the IT section of the British Antarctic Survey [BAS/Katie Grant]

The Polar research vessel is expected to arrive at its destination in time for the Easter weekend [BAS]

Miss Grant, who works in the IT team, described her role as "the best job in the world - no other IT job would give you experiences like this".

"We provide IT support to the ship's crew on board as well as the British Antarctic Survey staff joining us at the many stations we visit," she explained.

"We also provide IT support on our various Antarctic sites too. This can range from fixing printers to installing webcams on base."

In "pets' corner", she said, "we all put up pictures of our pets".

"This has really boosted morale in the office and helps us when we're missing home. It's almost like our pets are travelling with us. Binka is my cat and I miss her lots."

Nala the Stevenage cat has quite a following on social media [Natasha Ambler]

Nala's owner Natasha Ambler said it was "truly amazing" that her pet featured on board the ship.

The boat left the UK in October and has spent the season being used for scientific research and visiting the various stations as part of its logistics role.

It is expected at Signy between 28 March and 1 April, after which it will head to the Falklands.

Signy Island is one of the remote South Orkney Islands, which lie more than 800 miles (1,300km) from the Falkland Islands.

