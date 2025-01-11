RSC slaps trigger warning on children’s fairytale

A scene from the show in Stratford, which carries a trigger warning - Manuel Harlan/Manuel Harlan

It’s a tale of vanity, pride and desperate mutilation – all over a pair of little red shoes.

Hans Christian Andersen’s 1845 children’s story The Red Shoes contains all the dark, twisted, cautionary characteristics that audiences worldwide would expect from any retelling of the author’s work.

But this reputation hasn’t stopped the Royal Shakespeare Company adding multiple trigger warnings to its latest production of fairytale.

On its website, the 146-year-old company warned audiences to prepare for “stage blood, derogatory language, scenes of grief and physical cruelty” and, of course, “a touch of scary magic [sic]”.

The RSC has placed age guidance on the children’s fairytale of seven plus, with parental discretion recommended for those under 12.

Aside from the cruelty and magic, audiences are told to expect “haze, loud music and flashing lights”.

The Danish tale was adapted by the playwright Nancy Harris and directed by Kimberley Rampersad, the artistic director of the Shaw Festival, Canada, in her debut for the RSC.

The “wickedly funny” production tells a “cautionary tale of pride, vanity and how we all deserve to dance how we wish to dance”.

In the 179-year-old tale, an orphaned young girl is taken in by a couple and their “creepy” son, who “likes to cut things up”. The orphan loves to dance, but when the family sees her, they mock her cruelly.

One day, the orphan becomes captivated by a pair of red shoes and wears them to a ball in a forest where she meets a prince, but soon the bewitching shoes take over, dragging the girl deeper and deeper into the forest.

In a desperate attempt to free herself from their clutches, the girl is forced to cut off her own feet.

In true Andersen style, the prince reveals his true, shallow nature and is horrified when he sees she no longer has any feet, abandoning her in the snow.

The RSC writes on its content advisory: “Live theatre is exciting. It can be loud, bright, shocking at times, and occasionally some of the effects we use, or the themes our productions explore, can trigger distressing emotions.

“We know that some of our audiences appreciate detailed information on the content of our shows in order to make informed decisions and to prepare themselves, or members of their party, including those with additional needs.”

It is not the first time that a theatre has put overly-obvious content warnings in place.

In December 2024, audiences for The Pirates of Penzance were warned about “references to alcohol misuse and mild violence”.

The “mild violence” claimed to refer to the pirates’ occasional “wave of a pistol” and, according to Richard Bratby, the music critic, the alcohol warning was for a glass of sherry.

He said: “I’ve been a venue manager. You have a duty of care to your public; there are many instances when content warnings are useful and necessary, and responsible venues are mindful of these things.

“But I must admit, I’d probably have let a single reference to sherry pass. The thing is, in this case the ‘alcohol misuse’ is simply pouring a glass of sherry.

“I guess that makes my late Grandmother George Best.”

The Red Shoes is at the Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, until Jan 19.

The Telegraph approached the RSC for comment.