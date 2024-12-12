RSF says Israel responsible for one-third of journalist deaths in 2024

Mourners and colleagues holding "press" signs surround the body of Al-Jazeera journalist Ismail al-Ghoul, killed along with his cameraman Rami al-Refee in an Israeli strike during their coverage of Gaza's Al-Shati refugee camp, on 31 July, 2024.

Fifty-four journalists were killed while working in 2024 – with nearly one-third of deaths caused by the Israeli army, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in its annual report released Thursday.

According to the Paris-based NGO, 18 journalists were killed by Israeli forces this year: 16 in Gaza and two in Lebanon.

RSF described the killings as "an unprecedented bloodbath" and claimed more than 145 journalists have died in Gaza since the war began in October 2023.

Thirty-five of them were actively working at the time of their deaths.

RSF's annual report – which covers data up to 1 December – states: "Palestine is the most dangerous country for journalists, recording a higher death toll than any other country over the past five years."

The organisation has filed four complaints with the International Criminal Court for "war crimes committed against journalists by the Israeli army".

Israel rejects RSF death toll

In a separate report published Tuesday, the International Federation of Journalists reported that 104 journalists have been killed worldwide in 2024, with more than half of them in Gaza.

The figures differ between the IFJ and RSF due to different methodologies used in calculating the toll.

Israel denies that it intentionally harms journalists, but admits that some have been killed in air strikes on military targets.

In 2023, the number of journalists killed worldwide stood at 45 in the same January to December period.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

International investigation reveals 'attack on press freedom' in Gaza conflict

Strikes on journalists in Lebanon were 'targeted', says RSF media watchdog

Recognition for journalists who bear burden of showing world the Gaza war