RSPB marks five years of Arne heathland restoration

A project to reinstate an area of heathland in Dorset has not only helped wildlife but also enabled more people to access nature, the RSPB has said.

The charity bought 67 hectares of tree plantation at Hyde's Heath in 2019.

Work is ongoing to remove pine trees to improve the habitat for ground-nesting birds such as the Dartford warbler.

The RSPB said shuttle buses and all-terrain mobility scooters had also enabled people to visit who otherwise would not have been able to go there.

Project officer Rachel Martin said the land had previously been used as a forestry plantation and volunteers had been helping removing non-native Scots pines.

"What we want is the heather and gorse, which is perfect habitat for our ground-nesting birds," she said.

"You might spot some lizards in the summer months and our Dartford warbler is best spotted here."

White-tailed eagles have also been seen in the area.

"It's an incredible sight when you see one," said Ms Martin.

"The wingspan is about the size of a barn door."

As well as restoring the heathland, the project aims to connect people with nature, particularly children and families and people with health and wellbeing needs.

The charity said 1,298 passenger trips had been made on a shuttle bus that runs three times a week in the summer months, with more than a third of users saying they did not have access to a car.

Trampers - mobility scooters for all terrain - have also been made available to hire.

Volunteers working on the restoration have learned skills such as dry stone walling, coppicing, cutting pine, and surveying.

Ms Martin described it as a "fantastic and heart-warming project".

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.