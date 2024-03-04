RSPCA Derby bids to build new small animal unit

A new unit to care for small animals is being planned by the RSPCA in Derby.

The charity has launched a fundraising campaign called Save our Smalls, with a target of £10,000.

The money would help create a new small animal unit, estimated to cost between £60,000 and £80,000, at its Abbey Street base.

RSPCA Derby says it can only currently accommodate about eight small animals at a time, but the new unit would help increase that to about 40.

Hamm is one of the small animals helped by RSPCA Derby in the past

Lucy Bell, RSPCA Derby's animal care manager, said: "We're seeing more small animals being rescued from terrible situations and needing to come into our care, but we can only take in around eight small animals at a time and there isn't another centre within 45 miles that can take them."

Branch manager Penny Lockwood added: "Many people don't realise that we're independent and separate from the national RSPCA - we're entirely self-funded and have to raise every penny for essential expansion projects like this ourselves."

