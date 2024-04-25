RSU Students Participate in Denim Day
RSU Students Participate in Denim Day
Barnett's 141 pages of testimony make crucial reading for anyone interested in grasping the deep-seated problems underlying the planemaker’s current crisis.
An unarmed L.A. school safety worker allegedly does not intervene to stop a fight. A student dies. A one-off tragedy or a reason for school police to return to campus?
Cable news host Dan Abrams said he is “ashamed and embarrassed” by protests that have broken out on the campus of New York’s Columbia University over Israel’s war with Hamas in the Middle East. “As a graduate of Columbia University Law School, I am ashamed and embarrassed by what I’m seeing on that campus and…
Emergency services were called to the school in Ammanford at 11.20am on Wednesday.
The turmoil sweeping universities across the United States continues as dozens of student protesters faced charges, new encampments arose and some colleges allowed students to stay home and learn online.
Across campuses where protests have broken out, students have issued calls for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, an end to U.S. military assistance for Israel, university divestment from arms suppliers and other companies profiting from the war, and an amnesty for students and faculty members who have been disciplined or fired for protesting. Pro-Palestinian protests have drawn students and faculty of various backgrounds, including of Jewish and Muslim faiths. The groups organizing the protests include Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace.
What began last week when Columbia University students refused to end their protest against Israel’s war with Hamas had turned into a much larger movement by Tuesday as students across the nation set up encampments, occupied buildings and ignored demands to leave. Protests had been bubbling for months but kicked into a higher gear after more than 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had camped out on Columbia's upper Manhattan campus were arrested Thursday. Dozens more protesters have been arrested at other campuses since, and many now face charges of trespassing or disorderly conduct.
The number of school suspensions in England rose to more than 260,000 in the spring term of last year, Government data shows.
Not all teachers comply when asked to adjust student grades. An education scholar takes a look at what happens when they don’t.
The arrests of dozens of pro-Palestinian, pro-divestment activists at Yale University didn’t deter protesters from uniting for another demonstration Tuesday.
The daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said she and others were sprayed with “chemical weapons” while protesting the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza at Columbia University. Isra Hirsi, 21, told MSNBC on Monday she believes there is “some hypocrisy” in the way the university is punishing the pro-Palestinian demonstrators, when compared to the treatment of…
GOP senators sent a letter to Biden administration officials Tuesday demanding they “restore order” to college campuses amid contentious pro-Palestine protests. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and 26 other Senate Republicans sent a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Attorney General Merrick Garland telling them to “restore order to campuses that have been effectively shut…
Raising their textbooks and diplomas and singing the national anthem, hundreds of thousands of Argentines filled the streets of Buenos Aires and other cities on Tuesday to demand increased funding for the country’s public universities, in an outpouring of anger at libertarian President Javier Milei’s harsh austerity measures. The scale of the demonstration in downtown Buenos Aires appeared to exceed other massive demonstrations that have rocked the capital since Milei came to power. Students and professors coordinated with the country’s powerful trade unions and leftist political parties to push back against budget cuts that have forced Argentina’s most venerable university to declare a financial emergency and warn of imminent closure.
(Bloomberg) -- For the students, it was the ultimate betrayal: Their university had called in the cops to arrest them for what they believed was a righteous protest on campus. Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors Bailin
Columbia University President Minouche Shafik announced Tuesday evening that student organizers face a midnight deadline to reach an agreement to dismantle the pro-Palestinian protest encampment that has escalated tensions at the school and led some students to feel unsafe on campus.
A new rule from President Joe Biden's administration blocking blanket policies to keep transgender students from using school bathrooms that align with their gender identity could conflict with laws in Republican-controlled states. The clash over bathroom policy and other elements of a federal regulation finalized last week could set the stage for another wave of legal battles over how transgender kids should be treated in the U.S. In recent years, transgender people have gained visibility and a
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) ripped into the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program and other educational policies ahead of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona’s trip to Little Rock on Tuesday. In a letter to Cardona sent Monday, Sanders and Arkansas Secretary of Education Jacob Olivia wrote, “You will be in Little Rock tomorrow to…
Encampments and protests took place at UC Berkeley and Cal Poly Humboldt, and plans were shaping up for more pro-Palestinian protests at California colleges and universities.
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) announced he will visit Columbia University on Wednesday to meet with Jewish students as the university faces massive pro-Palestine protests that have drawn the national spotlight. Hundreds of students have occupied Columbia’s campus for days, protesting the Biden administration’s response to the Israel-Hamas war, backing a cease-fire in the conflict and…
A former Gridley school teacher pleaded no contest after being accused of having sex with her 14-year-old student in 2021, according to the Butte County District Attorney’s Office. Michelle Christine Solis, 46, changed her plea during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. She was accused of having sex with the student during the child’s eighth-grade year at Sycamore Junior High School.