What is RSV and who is entitled to the vaccine?

Some 30,000 babies and children under five are admitted to hospitals in the UK every year because of RSV, according to estimates (Joe Giddens / PA)

Pregnant women and older adults are now being vaccinated against a respiratory virus by the NHS.According to officials, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) initiative may spare thousands of infants and elderly patients from hospital admissions, relieving some of the strain on the NHS as we approach winter. Steve Russell, national director for vaccinations and screening at NHS England, said: “Getting vaccinated is the best way you can protect yourself and those around you – and while RSV infections can occur all year round, cases usually peak in winter, so it’s important that those eligible take up the offer as soon as possible this autumn when offered by the NHS.”

The NHS reports that, during the height of winter last year, an average of 146 young children were admitted to the hospital with RSV every day, an increase of 11 per cent from the year before.

Previously, a mother whose two children were admitted to hospital after contracting a respiratory virus urged pregnant women to accept the new NHS vaccine.

RSV can lead to severe lung infections such as pneumonia and infant bronchiolitis and, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), is a leading cause of infant mortality globally.

Christine Burlison’s daughter Aria was just 11 days old when she was admitted to hospital after she began struggling to breathe.

Doctors said she had developed bronchiolitis, a blocking of the airways in the lungs, as a result of RSV.

Aria recovered and her parents were able to spot the signs when her younger brother Jude also contracted the virus shortly after he was born.

He was then admitted to hospital for a few hours.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that almost 90 per cent of children contract before their second birthday.

Most children suffer cold-like symptoms and then recover within a week or two, but it can be serious in some instances and require medical attention.

Last year a study was done that found a winter vaccine for babies could cut down hospital admissions for RSV by 80 per cent.

Scientists released the findings of a clinical study into a single shot of nirsevimab last December, which is a jab designed to reduce instances of severe illness among infants and children.

But why is RSV so serious among some children? Here are the key details about the virus:

(Gareth Fuller / PA Archive)

What is RSV?

The medical meaning of RSV is Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

According to the NHS, it's transmitted virally, leading to cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, coughing, and sneezing.

You can contract RSV at any age. However, most people will catch RSV early on in life because it's very contagious.

Infants, children, and older people are more susceptible to severe RSV, which can lead to other medical issues that require hospitalization.

It's been reported that there are around 33,500 hospitalizations each year in the UK for children under five who have contracted RSV.

Up to 30 annual deaths are reportedly linked to the virus.

Why do babies get RSV?

RSV is easily spread through coughing, sneezing, and contact with infected surfaces. As it's highly contagious, RSV spreads quickly during winter through childcare centres and schools.

Younger children are believed to be more vulnerable because their lungs are smaller, and viruses tend to be more severe the first time they're contracted.

Infants are more at risk of developing bronchiolitis or pneumonia once they've contracted RSV. These more serious respiratory illnesses can lead to breathing difficulties and airway inflammation.

Children born prematurely, or those with weakened immune systems, are also considered more at risk of developing severe RSV or further complications.

Who is entitled to the RSV vaccine?

The vaccination is now available to protect mothers, who are at least 28 weeks’ pregnant, and their unborn children.

A one-time catch-up campaign will target those aged 75 to 79 to ensure older people are protected ahead of winter, and anybody turning 75 on or after September 1 will also be offered the vaccination.

What does the RSV vaccine do?

An RSV vaccine was rolled out in the US and Spain in 2023.

Although the RSV treatment was approved in the UK, experts wanted to conduct more research into the jab.

The vaccine to help protect against RSV will be available on the NHS from September 1, 2024.

You'll be able to get the vaccine if:

you're aged 75 to 79

you're 28 weeks’ pregnant or more – and it is said this will help protect your baby for the first few months after they're born

GPs will be in contact with those deemed eligible but if you're 28 weeks pregnant or more you can ask your maternity team.

Recent trials showed that the RSV jab can reduce hospital admissions by 83%. The man-made proteins reportedly act as antibodies for the immune system, with a single shot protecting babies for six months.

Can adults get RSV?

People can contract RSV at any age and multiple times.

In most cases, RSV will feel like a common cold, and your body will recover within two weeks.

Older adults and those with compromised immune systems are also more likely to develop complications from RSV, leading to hospitalization.

The UK Government revealed that there are up to 4,000 deaths in people over the age of 75 each winter.