RTD criticized for missing legislative transportion hearing
The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is facing criticism for not showing up to a transportation hearing at the state capitol this week.
The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is facing criticism for not showing up to a transportation hearing at the state capitol this week.
FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed during a marathon testimony on Wednesday that investigators still do not know if former President Donald Trump was grazed by a bullet or a piece of shrapnel during his attempted assassination.Twice during the hours-long session, Wray told lawmakers that the FBI was still working to determine what exactly struck the former president on his right ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. “My understanding is that either it [a bullet] or some shrapnel is wha
"Something about the question mark after 'old and quite weird' is taking me out."
The former president brought it up twice during a rally in North Carolina.
Kamala Harris’ campaign trolled Donald Trump after his appearance on Fox News Thursday morning with a statement attacking his age and criminal conviction.The Republican gave his two-cents to Fox & Friends on a range of issues over the course of a roughly 30-minute interview, variously describing President Joe Biden as a “problemmed man” and slamming Harris as “real garbage.” Harris for President quickly hit back, releasing a: “Statement on a 78-Year-Old Criminal’s Fox News Appearance.”“After wat
On Tuesday North Korea snubbed Donald Trump once again by brushing off a suggestion by the former president that he would improve relations with the country if elected president in November.Trump told the Republican National Convention he got along with Kim, and that the North Korean leader probably wanted him back in the White House. “I think he misses me, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said.An anonymous commentary in the North Korean Central News Agency, or NKCNA, a state-controlled med
Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-N.Y.) introduced a constitutional amendment Wednesday seeking to undo the Supreme Court’s decision that former presidents enjoy a presumption of criminal immunity for official acts. “Earlier this month the Supreme Court of the United States undermined not just the foundation of our constitutional government, but the foundation of our democracy,” Morelle said. “At its core,…
A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled US Secret Service.
Footage shared by Ukrainian forces appears to show the dramatic explosion as a ground-to-air missile strikes a Russian Su-25 jet.
Golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who posted the video the image came from, said it was recorded during the first week of July.
A federal judge in Florida refused to toss out Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against ABC News over comments that anchor George Stephanopoulos made during a contentious This Week interview with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC). Trump sued the network over Stephanopoulos’ contention that “juries have found” the former president “liable for rape.” Last year, a civil …
The "Late Show" host mocked the former president over one curious claim.
Cruz entertained a false claim about the "radical" vice president's stance on red meat consumption.
In a speech delivered from the Oval Office on Wednesday night, President Biden cast his decision to exit the 2024 presidential race as a choice to protect the country from the consequences should his party lose the White House in November.
Fred C. Trump III, who has a disabled son, says his uncle revealed his true feelings in a private meeting.
Alec Lace also called Harris and the White House press secretary ‘DEI’ hires
"The market is now pricing in more than two 25-basis-point rate cuts by year-end, including a near-100% chance of a September cut."
“I’m more ‘MAG:’ Make America Greater," the billionaire said in an interview Tuesday.
Judge Aileen Cannon flouted a previous Supreme Court decision in dismissing Trump’s indictment. | Opinion
The House Democrat could barely hold in his laughter as he tore into his Republican colleague.
Steep increases in logging. An end to federal environmental enforcement for farms. Work requirements for food aid. Fewer school meals for children. And the demolition of the network of farm subsidies that have backstopped Big Ag since the New Deal. These are some of the sweeping changes that would be made to American agriculture under…