Ruben Amorim says goalkeeping coach is more likely to play than Marcus Rashford

Ruben Amorim said he would rather have Manchester United’s goalkeeping coach in his squad than Marcus Rashford after appearing to question the 27-year-old’s commitment to the cause. Out-of-favour Rashford has not played for his hometown club since December 12 and appears to be firmly out in the cold under the Portuguese after again not making the squad for their 1-0 win at Fulham. United manager Amorim went as far as saying that 63-year-old goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital is more likely to gain minutes than the England forward.