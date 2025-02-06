Ruben Amorim says Manchester United job will be 'really hard' for rest of season.

The Daily Beast

Travis Kelce is welcoming the president to the Super Bowl with open arms—months after Donald Trump declared his hatred for Taylor Swift, the NFL star’s girlfriend. A day after Trump announced he would be the first sitting American president to attend the big game, Kelce told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that it was “a great honor.” “That’s awesome. It’s a great honor,” Kelce said. “I think you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of