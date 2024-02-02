Rubenstein, new Orioles buyer, is a graduate of Baltimore City College
For the middle of winter, it's a pretty big baseball week in Baltimore. The Orioles are slated to have new owners, and leading that group is David Rubenstein, a Baltimore native, and a graduate of Baltimore City College. That big change on Eutaw St. was even more impactful when we found out the Control Person in the new group is a Baltimore native.