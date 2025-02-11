Rubiales tells court Hermoso consented to kiss

Luis Rubiales has told a court that Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso gave her consent before he kissed her after the Women's World Cup final in 2023.

The former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is on trial accused of sexual assault and attempting to coerce Ms Hermoso into publicly saying the kiss had been consensual.

Mr Rubiales told Spain's National Court in Madrid he was "absolutely sure" the player gave permission for the kiss, adding: "In that moment it was something completely spontaneous."

The incident happened during the medal ceremony after Spain's World Cup victory in Australia, triggering protests and calls for Mr Rubiales's resignation. He denies any criminal wrongdoing.

Giving evidence, Mr Rubiales said: "This was a tremendous moment for her. We were thanking each other, she pressed me very hard around the waist and then I asked her whether I could give her a kiss and she said yes."

"I took hold of her so as not to fall back," he added.

Mr Rubiales was questioned in court over whether he asked Ms Hermoso for a kiss or a "little kiss".

"I can't remember exactly," he replied. "But I think it was a little kiss."

He was also asked if he was aware of the protocol against sexual harassment and sexual violence, to which he replied he was aware of it.

Ms Hermoso has previously told the court she had never given permission to be kissed and the incident had "stained one of the happiest days of my life".

An expert in lip reading told the court on Tuesday that Mr Rubiales asked Ms Hermoso "can I give you a kiss?" based on video footage where the player's face could not be seen.

Mr Rubiales conceded he "made a mistake" on the podium and that his behaviour "was not appropriate", saying he should have "been in a more institutional role", but denied any offence had been committed.

Three colleagues of Mr Rubiales are also on trial accused of colluding in the alleged coercion: Jorge Vilda, coach of the World Cup-winning side, Rubén Rivera, the federation's former head of marketing, and former sporting director, Albert Luque.

All four defendants deny the charges against them.

Prosecutors are seeking a two-and-half year jail term for Rubiales. The trial, which runs until 19 February, continues.