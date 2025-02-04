Rubio meets El Salvador's Bukele amid migration push

Simon Lewis
Updated ·3 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Rubio arrives in El Salvador

By Simon Lewis

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on Monday as he continues a trip aimed at persuading Latin American countries to do more to stem migration to the U.S. southern border.

Rubio met with Bukele and El Salvador's foreign minister at Bukele's residence on Lake Coatepeque just outside the capital.

Bukele, asked after their meeting if the two countries had reached a new "safe third country" agreement for the U.S. to deport migrants from other nations to El Salvador, said they were finalizing an "even larger" agreement, without providing details. He said Rubio would later announce the agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bukele is seen by the Trump administration as a key ally in its migration efforts in the region. The Salvadoran president has launched an unflinching security crackdown in his country, arresting more than 80,000 people, and bringing the number of homicides down sharply. His policies are credited by Washington with reducing the number of Salvadorans seeking to enter the U.S. illegally.

Rubio, a former U.S. senator from Florida, said ahead of the meeting that he had known Bukele for a long time, and praised him for doing "an excellent job of providing security and stability."

Since taking office on Jan. 20, the Trump administration has stepped up the number of migrants the U.S. deports to Latin America, including using military planes for repatriation flights.

Rubio began Monday in Panama, where he watched 43 Colombian migrants who had crossed the Darien Gap, likely bound for the U.S., board an Air Panama charter flight back to Colombia.

Rubio, who has ordered the State Department to prioritize ending mass migration, said repatriating migrants created a disincentive for people to leave their home countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's not good for anyone. The only people who benefit from mass migration are traffickers," Rubio told reporters. He credited Panama's deportation program, which was agreed to in July between Panama and the previous U.S. administration of President Joe Biden, with reducing migration through the Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama by 90%.

President Donald Trump has issued a 90-day freeze on U.S. foreign assistance, with limited exceptions. Rubio said a waiver had to be issued for the U.S.-funded flight on Monday and that he would issue a broader waiver to continue the program.

"This is an example of the kind of a foreign assistance program that helps make America stronger and safer and more prosperous," Rubio said.

Rubio on Sunday held talks with Panamanian officials over China's presence around the Panama Canal as well as migration.

The U.S. is also pushing Bukele to shun investment from China, which is in talks with El Salvador over a free trade agreement, has funded public projects like a soccer stadium, and has invested in the telecommunications sector.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis in San Salvador; additional reporting by Kylie Madry and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Matthew Lewis)

Latest Stories

  • Rubio views a deportation flight in Panama as Trump prioritizes an immigration crackdown

    PANAMA CITY (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio viewed a deportation flight carrying 43 migrants before it took off from Panama on Monday as President Donald Trump’s administration prioritizes stopping people from making the journey to the United States.

  • US top diplomat warns Panama to reduce Chinese business interests in Canal

    US top diplomat Marco Rubio on Sunday warned Panama's leader to take immediate steps to reduce Chinese business interests on the Canal, which President Donald Trump sees as a threat to US national security. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday threatened action against Panama without immediate changes to reduce Chinese influence on the canal, but the country's leader insisted he was not afraid of a US invasion and offered talks.Rubio, paying his first visit overseas as the top US diplomat

  • Democratic senator to block Trump nominees over US aid agency shutdown

    U.S. Senator Brian Schatz said on Monday he would block Senate votes on President Donald Trump's nominees for diplomatic positions in protest over moves to close the U.S. Agency for International Development and fold it into the State Department. Under the chamber's rules, one senator can hold up nominations even if the other 99 all want them to move quickly, forcing the Senate to consume many hours of floor time to move nominations or promotions ahead.

  • Dennis King talks growing buy-local campaigns in response to U.S. tariff threats

    The news of expected U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods has prompted a cross-country campaign to buy local, and also ramped up anti-American sentiment. P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says he believes Canadians are expressing their disappointment, frustration and anger over the actions of the Trump administration.

  • U.S. alcohol returning to Manitoba shelves but premier wants to 'Trump-proof' economy

    Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is pausing the removal of U.S. alcohol from liquor store shelves in the province.Kinew made the announcement Monday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted on social media that the U.S. will hold off on levying 25 per cent tariffs on Canada for at least the next 30 days.The premier said this is a reprieve and the situation is going to continue to play out in the long term."This is a sign that our efforts have been effective at a provincial level," he said.Kinew said

  • AfD leader's Hungary invite shows erosion of German far-right party's isolation

    An endorsement from Elon Musk, 5 million euros in financial donations this year alone, and now an invitation to meet Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban: once isolated, the far-right Alternative for Germany has a growing number of friends. Orban, whose anti-immigration stance and calls for restoration of Europe's energy relationship with Russia make him an ideological match for the nativist AfD, on Monday announced party leader Alice Weidel's visit to Hungary on social media. Orban told Switzerland's Neue Zuercher Zeitung that the initiative had come from Weidel herself.

  • Marco Rubio issues Panama ultimatum over 'Chinese influence' on canal

    Panama’s president says sovereignty over canal not up for debate but suggests review of agreements with Chinese companies

  • New York shields abortion pill prescribers after a doctor was indicted in Louisiana

    ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday signed a bill to shield the identities of doctors who prescribe abortion medications, days after a physician in the state was charged with prescribing abortion pills to a pregnant minor in Louisiana.

  • Jason Aldean, Def Leppard to headline new music festival coming to Winnipeg next summer

    Def Leppard and Jason Aldean will headline a new live music festival coming to Winnipeg this summer.The classic rock band and the country artist will headline the Thunder Stadium Concert Series, which will be held in the Princess Auto Stadium in July, True North Sports + Entertainment and the Winnipeg Football Club announced Monday.Kevin Donnelly, senior vice-president of True North Sports + Entertainment, said the festival will feature the first stadium shows held at the venue in eight years."T

  • Marco Rubio Speaks on First Foreign Trip in Panama

    U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke at the US embassy in Panama City, Panama on Sunday. This marked the first stop of his foreign trip as America's top diplomat and his first international speech as U.S. Secretary of State. He addressed the embassy staff, celebrating the relationship between the US and Panama.

  • Soccer star Sam Kerr on trial in London, accused of 'racially abusing' white police officer

    Australian women's soccer star Sam Kerr is on trial in a London court after a dispute with a cab driver ended at the police station.

  • How Trump's tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada (and now Europe?) could affect you

    “Tariffs are gonna make us rich as hell,” Trump has claimed. But experts tend to disagree.

  • Prolonged cold snap gives little chance for warm-ups in Alberta

    Extreme cold warnings span much of Alberta, with the longest cold stretch in a year hitting the province

  • More heavy snow hits southern B.C. with risk of dangerous travel, closures

    A winter storm watch was issued for east Vancouver Island, with the potential for heavy snow to continue into Tuesday, bringing the risk for difficult travel

  • Fox News Stings Trump With All-Too-Honest Look At The True Toll Of His Tariffs

    The right-wing network couldn’t sugarcoat this one for the president.

  • White House says Canada has 'misunderstood' tariff order as a trade war, Mexico is 'serious'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday it has noticed that Mexico is "serious" about President Donald Trump's executive order on tariffs, but Canada has "misunderstood" it to be a trade war between the neighboring countries. Trump on Saturday ordered sweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China, demanding they stanch the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the U.S., kicking off a trade war that could dent global growth and stoke inflation.

  • 'Let Them Eat Cake' Moment: Trump's Big 'Pain' Confession Leaves Critics Horrified

    The president had insisted his tariffs wouldn't raise prices. Now he's admitting otherwise.

  • Trump Aide Rips Newsmax On Air for Calling ‘Trade War’ What It Is

    A senior White House trade adviser absolutely went off on a Newsmax host for suggesting Donald Trump’s newly-imposed tariffs against Mexico and Canada effectively amount to an act of economic warfare. Speaking with network anchor John Glasgow on Sunday morning, Peter Navarro came down hard on Glasgow describing the recent measures exactly as they are, and as they have indeed been received by the nation’s southern and northern neighbors. “I want to get your reaction here, Prime Minister Trudeau p

  • 'Miracle On The Hudson' Pilot Has Just 3 Words For Trump's DC Crash Response

    Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, known for the heroic landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River, weighed in on the deadly midair collision.

  • Trump to pause promised tariffs for 30 days after speaking with Trudeau

    U.S. President Donald Trump dropped his plan to levy tariffs on Canada for at least 30 days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a series of commitments on Monday to improve border security.That means there's a ceasefire in a trade war that had the potential to inflict major economic pain on workers and businesses on both sides of the border.The country can let out a collective sigh of relief — at least for now. Trump signalled he's not yet done with Canada, saying today he's still looking f