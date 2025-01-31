Rubio says he approved re-creation of Cuba Restricted List

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Rubio meets with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi, in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday he approved the re-creation of the Cuba Restricted List.

The list prohibits certain transactions with companies under the control of, or acting for or on behalf of, the repressive Cuban military, intelligence, or security services or personnel, he said.

"The State Department is re-issuing the Cuba Restricted List to deny resources to the very branches of the Cuban regime that directly oppress and surveil the Cuban people while controlling large swaths of the country's economy," Rubio said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Leslie Adler)

