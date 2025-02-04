Rubio says El Salvador offers to accept deportees from US of any nationality, including Americans

MATTHEW LEE and JUAN ZAMORANO
Updated ·7 min read

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said late Monday that El Salvador's president has offered to accept deportees from the U.S. of any nationality, including violent American criminals now imprisoned in the United States.

President Nayib Bukele “has agreed to the most unprecedented, extraordinary, extraordinary migratory agreement anywhere in the world,” Rubio said after meeting with Bukele at his lakeside country house outside San Salvador for several hours.

“We can send them and he will put them in his jails,” Rubio said of migrants of all nationalities detained in the United States. “And, he’s also offered to do the same for dangerous criminals currently in custody and serving their sentences in the United States even though they’re U.S. citizens or legal residents."

Rubio was visiting El Salvador to press a friendly government to do more to meet President Donald Trump's demands for a major crackdown on immigration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bukele confirmed the offer in a post on X, saying El Salvador has “offered the United States of America the opportunity to outsource part of its prison system.” He said his country would accept only “convicted criminals” and would charge a fee that “would be relatively low for the U.S. but significant for us, making our entire prison system sustainable.”

Elon Musk, the billionaire working with Trump to remake the federal government, responded on his X platform, “Great idea!!”

After Rubio spoke, a U.S. official said the Trump administration had no current plans to try to deport American citizens, but said Bukele's offer was significant. The U.S. government cannot deport American citizens and such a move would be met with significant legal challenges.

The State Department describes El Salvador's overcrowded prisons as “harsh and dangerous." On its current country information webpage it says, “In many facilities, provisions for sanitation, potable water, ventilation, temperature control, and lighting are inadequate or nonexistent.”

Rubio arrived in San Salvador shortly after watching a U.S.-funded deportation flight with 43 migrants leave from Panama for Colombia. That came a day after Rubio delivered a warning to Panama that unless the government moved immediately to eliminate China's presence at the Panama Canal, the U.S. would act to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Migration, though, was the main issue of the day, as it will be for the next stops on Rubio's five-nation Central American tour of Costa Rica, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic after Panama and El Salvador. His tour is taking place at a time of turmoil in Washington over the status of the government’s main foreign development agency.

Trump’s administration prioritizes stopping people from making the journey to the United States and has worked with regional countries to boost immigration enforcement on their borders as well as to accept deportees from the United States.

The agreement Rubio described for El Salvador to accept foreign nationals arrested in the United States for violating U.S. immigration laws is known as a “safe third country” agreement. Officials have suggested this might be an option for Venezuelan gang members convicted of crimes in the United States should Venezuela refuse to accept them, but Rubio said Bukele's offer was for detainees of any nationality.

Rubio said Bukele then went further and said his country was willing to accept and to jail U.S. citizens or legal residents convicted of and imprisoned for violent crimes.

Human rights activists have warned that El Salvador lacks a consistent policy for the treatment of asylum seekers and refugees and that such an agreement might not be limited to violent criminals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manuel Flores, the secretary general of the leftist opposition party Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front, criticized the “safe third country” plan, saying it would signal that the region is Washington’s “backyard to dump the garbage.”

After meeting with Bukele, Rubio signed a memorandum of understanding with his Salvadoran counterpart to advance U.S.-El Salvador civil nuclear cooperation. The document could lead to a more formal deal on cooperation in nuclear power and medicine that the U.S. has with numerous countries.

The deportation flight Rubio watched being loaded in Panama City was carrying migrants detained by Panamanian authorities after illegally crossing the Darien Gap from Colombia. The State Department says such deportations send a message of deterrence. The U.S. has provided Panama with financial assistance to the tune of almost $2.7 million in flights and tickets since an agreement was signed to fund them.

Rubio was on the tarmac for the departure of the flight, which was taking 32 men and 11 women back to Colombia. It’s unusual for a secretary of state to personally witness such a law enforcement operation, especially in front of cameras.

“Mass migration is one of the great tragedies in the modern era,” Rubio said, speaking afterward in a nearby building. “It impacts countries throughout the world. We recognize that many of the people who seek mass migration are often victims and victimized along the way, and it’s not good for anyone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday’s deportation flight came as Trump has been threatening action against nations that will not accept flights of their nationals from the United States, and he briefly hit Colombia with penalties last week for initially refusing to accept two flights. Panama has been more cooperative and has allowed flights of third-country deportees to land and sent migrants back before they reach the United States.

His trip comes amid a sweeping freeze in U.S. foreign assistance and stop-work orders that have shut down U.S.-funded programs targeting illegal migration and crime in Central American countries. The State Department said Sunday that Rubio had approved waivers for certain critical programs in countries he is visiting, but details of those were not immediately available.

While Rubio was out of the country, staffers of the U.S. Agency for International Development were instructed Monday to stay out of the agency’s Washington headquarters after Musk announced Trump had agreed with him to shut the agency.

Thousands of USAID employees already had been laid off and programs shut down. Rubio told reporters in San Salvador that he was now the acting administrator of USAID but had delegated that authority so he would not be running its day-to-day operations.

The change means that USAID is no longer an independent government agency as it had been for decades — although its new status will likely be challenged in court — and will be run out of the State Department by department officials.

In his remarks, Rubio stressed that some and perhaps many USAID programs would continue in the new configuration but that the switch was necessary because the agency had become unaccountable to the executive branch and Congress.

On his weekend discussion with Panama's president on the Panama Canal, Rubio said he was hopeful that the Panamanians would heed his and Trump's warnings on China. Panamanians have bristled at Trump's insistence on retaking control of the American-built canal, which the U.S. turned over in 1999, although they have agreed to pull out of a Chinese infrastructure and development initiative.

“I understand that it’s a delicate issue in Panama,” Rubio told reporters in San Salvador. “We don’t want to have a hostile and negative relationship with Panama,” he said. “I don’t believe we do. And we had a frank and respectful conversation, and I hope it’ll yield fruits and result in the days to come.”

But back in Washington, Trump was less diplomatic, saying: "China’s involved with the Panama Canal. They won’t be for long and that’s the way it has to be.”

“We either want it back, or we’re going to get something very strong, or we’re going to take it back,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “And China will be dealt with.”

___

Zamorano reported from Panama City.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of Marco Rubio at https://apnews.com/hub/marco-rubio.

Latest Stories

  • Bill Gates said he did his best to save things like funding for HIV research during a 3-hour meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

    Gates said he "had a really good, very long dinner" with Trump at Mar-a-Lago after Christmas.

  • Marco Rubio warns Panama president that current status of canal 'unacceptable'

    Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday met with Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and toured the Panama Canal, which President Donald Trump wants to retake control.

  • Fareed Zakaria reacts to Trump’s first two weeks in office

    CNN’s Fareed Zakaria analyzes President Trump’s sweeping actions during the first two weeks of his presidency. Today, Trump appointed his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, to be the head of USAID after Musk said he and Trump want to shut down the agency without congressional approval.

  • AP Top Stories February 3 A

    Here's the latest for Monday February 3rd: Canada and Mexico plan to impose tariffs on U.S.; Sec. of State Marco Rubio discusses canal with Panama's President; Elon Musk says USAID on the verge of being shut down; Trump immigration policies protested in Los Angeles.

  • US Secretary of State visits Panama amid tensions over control of Canal

    Secretary of State Marco Rubio is on his first foreign trip in office, arriving in Central America on Saturday to press President Donald Trump's top priority — curbing illegal immigration — and to bring the message that the US wants to reclaim control over the Panama Canal despite intense resistance from regional leaders.

  • Democrats say Trump's efforts to shutter US aid agency 'unconstitutional'

    The headquarters of the foreign aid organisation USAID has been closed, as the US president moves to slash its funding and workforce.

  • Rubio visits Panama Canal on first trip as America's top diplomat

    U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio toured the Panama Canal during his first foreign trip as America's top diplomat. Rubio toured the canal at sunset with its administrator, Ricaurte Vásquez Morales, who has said the waterway will remain in Panama's hands and open to all countries.

  • Israeli military blows up buildings in West Bank refugee camp

    RAMALLAH/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -The Israeli military blew up buildings in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Sunday in an operation that the Palestinian state news agency said leveled around 20 buildings. Thick clouds of smoke rose above the Palestinian city where Israeli forces have been conducting a major military operation for nearly two weeks that the military says targets Palestinian militant fighters and the seizure of weapons stockpiles. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a statement urged the United States to end Israel's military operation and requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council "to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people".

  • Trump revokes deportation protections for 300,000 Venezuelans in U.S.

    President Donald Trump has revoked deportation protections for 300,000 Venezuelans in the United States, most of whom have been living in the country under Temporary Protected Status, many of whom have applied for asylum

  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am highlights: Rory McIlroy runs away for 27th career PGA Tour win

    Rory McIlroy dominated the weekend at Pebble Beach, earning the 27th PGA Tour victory of his carer Sunday with a brilliant final round.

  • US secretary of state says Panama must reduce Chinese influence on canal or face consequences

    US secretary of state Marco Rubio has told Panama's president the country must reduce alleged Chinese influence over the Panama Canal or face potential retaliation from America. The comments were made in a face-to-face meeting with Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino on Sunday. It was Mr Rubio's first foreign trip as America's top diplomat and comes as Mr Mulino has so far resisted pressure from the US.

  • Exclusive: Trump's meme coin made nearly $100 million in trading fees, as small traders lost money

    Entities behind President Donald Trump’s crypto coin have accumulated close to $100 million in trading fees in less than two weeks, according to estimates from three blockchain analysis firms, a large windfall from a venture that has seen tens of thousands of small traders lose money. Three crypto data firms, including Merkle Science and Chainalysis, analyzed the blockchain, a publicly available ledger that shows all transactions involving $Trump, for Reuters. One of the entities behind the crypto coin is a company owned by Trump, called CIC Digital.

  • Musk Threatens to Fire Federal Employees Who Leak Information During DOGE Purge

    Elon Musk is threatening to fire federal employees who leak information as he and President Donald Trump unleash unprecedented chaos on the government. On Sunday, a user posted an anonymous “operational security reminder” on Reddit’s FBI forum with advice for sharing information so it can’t be traced back to the source. The post claimed that Musk’s staffers are using “‘fingerprinting’ on emails and notices” as a way of identifying “information leakers.” “This is essentially an email watermark—ad

  • 'Miracle On The Hudson' Pilot Has Just 3 Words For Trump's DC Crash Response

    Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, known for the heroic landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River, weighed in on the deadly midair collision.

  • JD Vance Hilariously Misspelled "Trump" In A New Social Media Post, Because These Are The Geniuses Running Our Country

    Never beating the weird allegations.

  • Opinion - Now we know: Trump was planning to do Project 2025 all along

    Donald Trump's actions since his inauguration seem to be following the blueprint of Project 2025, a plan that aims to halt federal funds for education and social welfare programs, and end diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

  • Chris Hayes Lays Out The 'Scarier Thing' About Trump's 'Rock-Headed' Tariffs

    The MSNBC host said the president's tariffs are "part demonization" and "part stunt," but there's also another more worrying element at play.

  • Trump to cut off funding for South Africa over expropriation act

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday, without citing evidence, that "certain classes of people" in South Africa were being treated "very badly" and that he would cut off funding for the country until the matter is investigated. "South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY," Trump said in a Truth Social post. The United States obligated nearly $440 million in assistance to South Africa in 2023, the most recent U.S. government data showed.

  • Donald Trump has ruptured the Canada-U.S. relationship. To what end? And what comes next?

    Addressing both Canadians and Americans on Saturday night, at one of the most fraught moments in the history of relations between Canada and the United States, Justin Trudeau reminded listeners of John F. Kennedy's words when the late American president addressed Parliament in May 1961."Geography has made us neighbours. History has made us friends. Economics has made us partners. And necessity has made us allies," the prime minister said, quoting Kennedy.Trudeau did not repeat the next sentence

  • Trump Caps Off Chaotic Week With Unhinged Truth Social Spree

    Donald Trump posted a string of complaints aimed at Democrats and opponents of his controversial tariffs Sunday night, ending an already chaotic week by moving his conflict online. Trump aired his grievances on his social media platform, Truth Social, surrounding the nomination process for his administration picks. He then defended his tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China while threatening to pull funding for yet another ally and strategic partner altogether. Of 114 Trump nominees, eight ha