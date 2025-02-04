Rubio says El Salvador offers to accept deportees from US of any nationality, including Americans

Matthew Lee And Juan Zamorano
·7 min read

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said late Monday that El Salvador's president has offered to accept deportees from the U.S. of any nationality, including violent American criminals now imprisoned in the United States.

President Nayib Bukele “has agreed to the most unprecedented, extraordinary, extraordinary migratory agreement anywhere in the world,” Rubio said after meeting with Bukele at his lakeside country house outside San Salvador for several hours.

“We can send them and he will put them in his jails,” Rubio said of migrants of all nationalities detained in the United States. “And, he’s also offered to do the same for dangerous criminals currently in custody and serving their sentences in the United States even though they’re U.S. citizens or legal residents."

Rubio was visiting El Salvador to press a friendly government to do more to meet President Donald Trump's demands for a major crackdown on immigration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bukele confirmed the offer in a post on X, saying El Salvador has “offered the United States of America the opportunity to outsource part of its prison system.” He said his country would accept only “convicted criminals” and would charge a fee that “would be relatively low for the U.S. but significant for us, making our entire prison system sustainable.”

Elon Musk, the billionaire working with Trump to remake the federal government, responded on his X platform, “Great idea!!”

After Rubio spoke, a U.S. official said the Trump administration had no current plans to try to deport American citizens, but said Bukele's offer was significant. The U.S. government cannot deport American citizens and such a move would be met with significant legal challenges.

The State Department describes El Salvador's overcrowded prisons as “harsh and dangerous." On its current country information webpage it says, “In many facilities, provisions for sanitation, potable water, ventilation, temperature control, and lighting are inadequate or nonexistent.”

Rubio arrived in San Salvador shortly after watching a U.S.-funded deportation flight with 43 migrants leave from Panama for Colombia. That came a day after Rubio delivered a warning to Panama that unless the government moved immediately to eliminate China's presence at the Panama Canal, the U.S. would act to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Migration, though, was the main issue of the day, as it will be for the next stops on Rubio's five-nation Central American tour of Costa Rica, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic after Panama and El Salvador. His tour is taking place at a time of turmoil in Washington over the status of the government’s main foreign development agency.

Trump’s administration prioritizes stopping people from making the journey to the United States and has worked with regional countries to boost immigration enforcement on their borders as well as to accept deportees from the United States.

The agreement Rubio described for El Salvador to accept foreign nationals arrested in the United States for violating U.S. immigration laws is known as a “safe third country” agreement. Officials have suggested this might be an option for Venezuelan gang members convicted of crimes in the United States should Venezuela refuse to accept them, but Rubio said Bukele's offer was for detainees of any nationality.

Rubio said Bukele then went further and said his country was willing to accept and to jail U.S. citizens or legal residents convicted of and imprisoned for violent crimes.

Human rights activists have warned that El Salvador lacks a consistent policy for the treatment of asylum seekers and refugees and that such an agreement might not be limited to violent criminals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manuel Flores, the secretary general of the leftist opposition party Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front, criticized the “safe third country” plan, saying it would signal that the region is Washington’s “backyard to dump the garbage.”

After meeting with Bukele, Rubio signed a memorandum of understanding with his Salvadoran counterpart to advance U.S.-El Salvador civil nuclear cooperation. The document could lead to a more formal deal on cooperation in nuclear power and medicine that the U.S. has with numerous countries.

The deportation flight Rubio watched being loaded in Panama City was carrying migrants detained by Panamanian authorities after illegally crossing the Darien Gap from Colombia. The State Department says such deportations send a message of deterrence. The U.S. has provided Panama with financial assistance to the tune of almost $2.7 million in flights and tickets since an agreement was signed to fund them.

Rubio was on the tarmac for the departure of the flight, which was taking 32 men and 11 women back to Colombia. It’s unusual for a secretary of state to personally witness such a law enforcement operation, especially in front of cameras.

“Mass migration is one of the great tragedies in the modern era,” Rubio said, speaking afterward in a nearby building. “It impacts countries throughout the world. We recognize that many of the people who seek mass migration are often victims and victimized along the way, and it’s not good for anyone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday’s deportation flight came as Trump has been threatening action against nations that will not accept flights of their nationals from the United States, and he briefly hit Colombia with penalties last week for initially refusing to accept two flights. Panama has been more cooperative and has allowed flights of third-country deportees to land and sent migrants back before they reach the United States.

His trip comes amid a sweeping freeze in U.S. foreign assistance and stop-work orders that have shut down U.S.-funded programs targeting illegal migration and crime in Central American countries. The State Department said Sunday that Rubio had approved waivers for certain critical programs in countries he is visiting, but details of those were not immediately available.

While Rubio was out of the country, staffers of the U.S. Agency for International Development were instructed Monday to stay out of the agency’s Washington headquarters after Musk announced Trump had agreed with him to shut the agency.

Thousands of USAID employees already had been laid off and programs shut down. Rubio told reporters in San Salvador that he was now the acting administrator of USAID but had delegated that authority so he would not be running its day-to-day operations.

The change means that USAID is no longer an independent government agency as it had been for decades — although its new status will likely be challenged in court — and will be run out of the State Department by department officials.

In his remarks, Rubio stressed that some and perhaps many USAID programs would continue in the new configuration but that the switch was necessary because the agency had become unaccountable to the executive branch and Congress.

On his weekend discussion with Panama's president on the Panama Canal, Rubio said he was hopeful that the Panamanians would heed his and Trump's warnings on China. Panamanians have bristled at Trump's insistence on retaking control of the American-built canal, which the U.S. turned over in 1999, although they have agreed to pull out of a Chinese infrastructure and development initiative.

“I understand that it’s a delicate issue in Panama,” Rubio told reporters in San Salvador. “We don’t want to have a hostile and negative relationship with Panama,” he said. “I don’t believe we do. And we had a frank and respectful conversation, and I hope it’ll yield fruits and result in the days to come.”

But back in Washington, Trump was less diplomatic, saying: "China’s involved with the Panama Canal. They won’t be for long and that’s the way it has to be.”

“We either want it back, or we’re going to get something very strong, or we’re going to take it back,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “And China will be dealt with.”

___

Zamorano reported from Panama City.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of Marco Rubio at https://apnews.com/hub/marco-rubio.

Matthew Lee And Juan Zamorano, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Marco Rubio taking over as acting head of USAID amid agency turmoil

    Secretary of State Marco Rubio is being put in charge of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) as the Trump administration mulls the future of the agency. Rubio told reporters traveling with him in El Salvador that he had been made acting director of USAID, which has for decades administered humanitarian and development assistance…

  • El Salvador offers to house criminals deported from the U.S. in its jails

    SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) -El Salvador on Monday offered to house in its jails "dangerous criminals" from anywhere in the world deported by the United States, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after lengthy talks with the Central American country's leader. Rubio, who is on his first oversees tour as the U.S. top diplomat, is seeking support from countries in the region for the Trump administration's attempts to deport large numbers of migrants. He met with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele and senior officials at Bukele's residence on Lake Coatepeque outside the capital for almost three hours, where they agreed to go beyond El Salvador's acceptance of its own deported citizens.

  • Marco Rubio warns Panama president that current status of canal 'unacceptable'

    Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday met with Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and toured the Panama Canal, which President Donald Trump wants to retake control.

  • Cherries in talks for Lorient teenager but 'no desire' for 'scramble'

    It is a measure of how Bournemouth is run these days that they have no need or desire to get involved in the deadline day scramble. The forward would join Bournemouth but go back on loan to the Ligue 2 side, who are currently top of the table and looking to return to the French top flight after relegation last season. Both clubs are owned by American billionaire Bill Foley and a deal could be revisited in the summer if not done in time.

  • US launches air strikes against Islamic State targets in Somalia

    The United States military on Saturday conducted air strikes on Islamic State group targets in Somalia, President Donald Trump announced. The government of Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region said Sunday that US military strikes in the Golis mountains had killed "key figures" in the Islamic State group.US President Donald Trump announced the air strike late Saturday, posting on the Truth Social platform that he had ordered "precision military air strikes on the senior ISIS attack planner a

  • US top diplomat warns Panama to reduce Chinese business interests in Canal

    US top diplomat Marco Rubio on Sunday warned Panama's leader to take immediate steps to reduce Chinese business interests on the Canal, which President Donald Trump sees as a threat to US national security. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday threatened action against Panama without immediate changes to reduce Chinese influence on the canal, but the country's leader insisted he was not afraid of a US invasion and offered talks.Rubio, paying his first visit overseas as the top US diplomat

  • Trump Tariffs Rattle Markets, Dragging Several Media Stocks Lower

    UPDATED: President Trump’s threat to impose new U.S. tariffs on imports from China, Mexico and Canada drove down stocks multiple sectors Monday, with shares of several media companies falling as investors grappled with America’s new trade wars. Stocks recovered a bit from earlier declines after Mexico reached an agreement Monday with the Trump administration that …

  • Judge in nation's capital extends block on Trump administration federal funding freeze

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge in the nation's capital kept a temporary block on a Trump administration plan for a freeze on federal funding Monday after some nonprofit groups said they're still struggling to get promised grants and loans.

  • Ugandan activists demand release of an opposition leader facing military trial

    KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan opposition leaders on Monday demanded the release of a colleague whose military trial faces a legal challenge after the top court ruled that civilians can’t be court-martialed.

  • Trump threatens to cut funding for South Africa over land policy

    South Africa last month passed a law allowing the seizure of land under certain circumstances.

  • Canadian fans boo US anthem as tariffs spur 'buy local' pledge

    Canadians have begun booing the US anthem at sports games, signalling the depth of anger at steep tariffs issued by Trump.

  • Senior Islamic State Somalia commander captured in Puntland

    A senior commander of Islamic State's Somalia wing was captured on Monday, police and state media said, two days after the IS leadership was targeted with U.S. airstrikes and as security forces continue a weeks-long offensive against them. In the last few years Somalia's IS franchise has become an increasingly important part of the jihadist group's worldwide network, growing in strength because of an influx of foreign fighters and improved revenue collection. Abdirahman Shirwac Aw-Saciid, head of the group's assassination squad, surrendered to authorities on Monday in the Cal Miskaad mountains, in the northeastern Puntland state, Somalia's state news agency SONNA reported.

  • AP Top Stories February 3 A

    Here's the latest for Monday February 3rd: Canada and Mexico plan to impose tariffs on U.S.; Sec. of State Marco Rubio discusses canal with Panama's President; Elon Musk says USAID on the verge of being shut down; Trump immigration policies protested in Los Angeles.

  • OpenAI's Altman clinches deal with Kakao, second major Asian alliance this week

    SEOUL (Reuters) -OpenAI said on Tuesday it will develop artificial intelligence products for South Korea with chat app operator Kakao, unveiling a second major alliance with a high-profile Asian partner this week. In a whirlwind tour through Asia, OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman also announced a partnership with Japan's SoftBank Group on Monday and is, according to sources, scheduled to visit India on Wednesday where he is seeking to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Like SoftBank, Kakao said it would be using technology developed by the ChatGPT creator for its products.

  • Education Minister Alyson Townsend to receive treatment for brain tumour

    Alyson Townsend, the minister of post-secondary education, training and labour, has announced she's taking a step back from her role after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.In a social media post Monday morning, the MLA for Rothesay said she went to the emergency room at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton last weekend "for some health concerns" and, after a series of tests, was diagnosed.The news has been a shock, she said, noting she fought breast cancer about 10 years ago and w

  • Fox News Stings Trump With All-Too-Honest Look At The True Toll Of His Tariffs

    The right-wing network couldn’t sugarcoat this one for the president.

  • 'Miracle On The Hudson' Pilot Has Just 3 Words For Trump's DC Crash Response

    Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, known for the heroic landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River, weighed in on the deadly midair collision.

  • Chris Hayes Lays Out The 'Scarier Thing' About Trump's 'Rock-Headed' Tariffs

    The MSNBC host said the president's tariffs are "part demonization" and "part stunt," but there's also another more worrying element at play.

  • Putin Uses An Alarming Dog Metaphor To Predict How Europe Will Respond To Trump

    It's the latest way the Russian president is trying to get on Trump's good side.

  • Rep. Jasmine Crockett Reveals What GOP Lawmakers Secretly Say About Elon Musk

    The Texas representative urged Republicans to say publicly what they’ve said behind the scenes.