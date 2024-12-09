Ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard Of Oz sell for $28m at auction
A pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard Of Oz have sold at auction for $28m (£21m).
A video of Lopez strutting in the dress — which the star posted on Instagram on Dec. 8 — amassed more than 150,000 likes in just 30 minutes
King Charles and Queen Camilla have shared their Christmas card for this year and it has a sentimental meaning
Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son has attended a private clinic in London with his mum – see his predicted transformation
The Hollywood power couple walked the red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia
King Charles had a very special gift for Kate Middleton ahead of Christmas this year. See special gesture.
Holmes has previously expressed her desire to protect her daughter from negative media coverage
A mysterious elf has been spotted backstage at the final night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour—but who is he?
The group had dinner together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Dec. 8.
See the moment the Duchess of Edinburgh wore a next-level dripping diamond necklace she never wears in public to a state banquet at Buckingham Palace
The singer songwriter wore an asymmetrical draped dress for one of the final shows.
Prince William's cousin attended the 'Together at Christmas' carol service with her husband Edoardo and stepson Wolfie
Taylor Sheridan can't keep getting away with this.
Hailey Bieber stepped out in Los Angeles to show her support for Gigi Hadid’s Guest In Residence store opening.
The former Disney Channel star also revealed that she suffered a seizure when she awoke from surgery due to the anesthesia
Perry wore a sparkling silver dress to the annual holiday concert.
Jerry O’Connell is anything but checked out of The Talk in the final days of the CBS daytime talk show. The Scream alum took to social media to deny a report that stated the co-hosts had given up in their last days of broadcasting following their cancellation. “What the heck [The Sun], you’re acting like …
"Most of his charity, no one ever sees or hears about," Winfrey said of longtime friend Perry
President-elect Donald Trump seemed to white-knuckle French President Emmanuel Macron as they shook hands in Paris on Saturday, ahead of the reopening of Notre Dame cathedral. The visit was Trump’s first trip abroad since winning the 2024 presidential election, and the diplomatic reunion also included an impromptu trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This was Zelensky’s first in-person conversation with the U.S. president-elect since Trump’s victory in November. Trump
The Kennedy Center Honors have arrived again – Joe Biden's last. Who was honored, and what happened?
The 'Beverly Hills, 90120' alum also stopped by PEOPLE's portrait studio at the event to pose for a festive photo