Albanese says Trump call ‘very constructive’ as Dutton calls US president-elect ‘not somebody to be scared of’

Australia will advocate for free trade and climate action – despite Donald Trump’s agenda against both – and persist with the Aukus alliance including nuclear submarine acquisition, the Albanese government has indicated.

Under fire from conservative media about his comments in 2017 that Trump “scares the shit” out of him, the prime minster, Anthony Albanese, was asked if he owed an apology to the president-elect.

“No, I look forward to working with president Trump,” he told reporters.

Asked if it was a mistake to appoint Kevin Rudd as ambassador to the US after Rudd labelled Trump – in a now-deleted tweet – the most destructive president in US history, Albanese backed Rudd.

He said Rudd was “doing a terrific job as Australia’s ambassador to the [US] and it says a lot about how important we regard the relationship with the [US] that we appointed a former prime minister”.

Albanese later confirmed in a post on X that he spoke with the president-elect on Thursday morning.

“Good to speak this morning with president Trump to personally congratulate him on his election victory,” he wrote. “We talked about the importance of the alliance and the strength of the Australia-US relationship in security, trade and investment.”

Albanese told the House of Representatives he had “a very constructive discussion” with Trump. “We affirmed the strong relationship between our two nations and committed to working together for the benefit of our people, including through Aukus,” he said.

Albanese said the relationship had been furthered by “both sides of politics here in Australia, but both sides of politics in the United States as well”.

“This has been to the enduring and mutual benefit of both of our nations and I look forward to working with President Trump in the future in the interests of both of our nations.”

The opposition leader, Peter Dutton, said Trump’s election was a “truly historic outcome” adding that he “is not somebody to be scared of, but somebody that we can work very closely with”.

In Senate estimates on Thursday, a foreign affairs department official read a statement from Rudd’s private office account confirming the “past commentaries” had been removed from his personal website and social media channels “out of respect” for the office of president of the United States and following the election of Trump.

“This has been done to eliminate the possibility of such comments being misconstrued as reflecting his positions as ambassador, and by extension, the views of the Australian government,” it said.

“Ambassador Rudd looks forward to working with President Trump and his team to continue strengthening the US-Australia alliance.”

Earlier on Thursday Albanese, and the foreign affairs minister, Penny Wong, said the government is prepared to engaged with Trump as president, although Wong acknowledged he had campaigned on “change” and may therefore do things “differently”.

Wong told ABC Radio early on Thursday that there is a “longstanding, strong bipartisan support for the alliance in both Australia and the United States” and the Labor government had been “preparing for the likelihood, or the possibility of a president Trump being re‑elected”.

On Trump’s campaign pledge to impose a universal tariff of between 10 and 20% on imports, Wong acknowledged that Trump had “run a campaign based on change” including the tariff hike, “so we shouldn’t be surprised if things change”.

Albanese said Australia had “given consideration to the potential outcomes” of the election and been “prepared” for Trump’s policies with briefings on “security, economic and other issues”.

“We will continue to be advocates for free and fair trade, including through the Apec meeting that I’ll be attending … next week.”

Albanese said the G20 and other international forums “will overwhelmingly be focused on climate action, because the whole world is moving in this direction” because of environmental reasons and “because it makes good economic sense”.

The Albanese government has come under pressure from the Greens, former Labor senator Fatima Payman and Labor Against War to exit the Aukus alliance as a result of Trump’s election.

Wong said that Australia wishes “to acquire submarines because we want a deterrent to enable peace”.

“The second point I’d make is there’s been strong bipartisan support for Aukus, particularly through the Congress,” she told ABC Radio.

“Finally, I again make the point, these submarines are a sovereign capability for Australia.”

In Trump’s first term as president, the Turnbull government successfully negotiated an exemption for Australia to his tariffs on aluminium and steel and managed to salvage a refugee swap deal negotiated by President Barack Obama, despite Trump labelling it a “dumb deal”.

On Thursday Turnbull told ABC Radio he had “a very successful relationship with Trump because I stood up to him, stood my ground, incurred his wrath, won his respect, and then got very good outcomes for Australia”.

Turnbull warned he doesn’t think Australia will “ever” get any Virginia-class submarines from the US because the US is not producing enough even for themselves.

“The [Aukus] deal that Morrison instigated and Albanese signed up to is a very, very asymmetrical deal, [and] all of the risk was on Australia.”

Trump’s election has been welcomed in Australia particularly by conservatives, such as Nationals senator Matt Canavan and former Liberal prime minister Tony Abbott.