Rudy Giuliani agrees to last-minute deal to end bankruptcy case, paying out $400k

Kelly Rissman
·3 min read
Rudy Giuliani agrees to last-minute deal to end bankruptcy case, paying out $400k

Cash-strapped Rudy Giuliani has reached an agreement with his bankruptcy creditors on the conditions of his case dismissal, which requires the former New York City mayor to pay $400,000 for administrative expenses.

The Wednesday deal comes after Judge Sean Lane threw out the bankruptcy case earlier this month. But the disgraced ex-mayor is still on the hook to pay two defamed election workers — whom he owes $148 million. He is also required to pay administrative fees for the bankruptcy case, which the former Trump lawyer had refused to pay, despite it being a legal requirement for dismissal.

The agreement, which still has to be signed off by the judge, proposed that Giuliani transfer $100,000 to his lawyers “to be held in escrow for the purpose of paying allowed professional fees and expenses” one day after the order is entered.

Rudy Giuliani agrees to pay $400,000 so his bankruptcy case could be dismissed (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Rudy Giuliani agrees to pay $400,000 so his bankruptcy case could be dismissed (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The remaining fees shall be paid from the proceeds of the sale of either Giuliani’s New York City apartment or Florida condo — “whichever sale occurs first.”

Giuliani’s New York City condo, which has been up for sale on and off throughout the year, is valued at around $5.6 million, while his Florida condo is valued at about $3.5 million. The former mayor’s lawyer previously argued against their client selling both of his places, claiming that it would result in Giuliani “join[ing] the ranks of the homeless.”

Last week, Lane ordered the parties in the case to submit filings to “provide their views on the most appropriate path forward.” The agreement was reached hours before the deadline.

The judge wrote on July 25 that despite ordering a dismissal, the court and the parties might need to “reconsider whether dismissal is the most appropriate course of action in this case” because “there may come a point when dismissal is no longer an option because the Debtor is unwilling to pay these administrative expenses, a necessary requirement under the law for dismissal of the case.”

By agreeing to this arrangement, Giuliani dodged further scrutiny over his financial disclsoures, including testifying under oath — which Lane had previously floated as a possibility.

His creditors, as well as the judge, had grown frustrated over Giuliani’s lack of transparency around his finances over the seven-month bankrupty case. Creditors have complained about “deficiencies in his financial reporting and disclosures,” including discrepancies on payments related to his Florida condo, “unauthorized payments” to his alleged “girlfriend,” and his failure to comply with discovery requests.

The agreement was reached the same day that a hearing had initially been scheduled in the case against his former employee-turned-sexual assault accuser Noelle Dunphy.

Since the bankruptcy case was dismissed, Dunphy had asked for the New York Supreme Court to lift its stay on her case and “place this matter back on the active calendar” at the “earliest convenient date.”

However, Giuliani’s lawyers requested to push back the court date in a letter to the judge, saying “lifting the bankruptcy stay is premature and improper” since Lane had called into question whether the dismissal would stick.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trial to begin in lawsuit filed against accused attacker's parents over Texas school shooting

    GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A lawsuit accusing the parents of a former Texas high school student of negligence for not securing weapons he allegedly used in a 2018 shooting at his campus that killed 10 people was set to go before a jury on Wednesday.

  • These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2024

    Canadians are continuing to be laid off as part of a wave of job cuts that began in 2023 as companies assessed their operations after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic passed.

  • Is Temu safe? What you need to know before you shop

    The online megastore Temu offers everything from school supplies to furniture at a fraction of the cost. WPTV looked into what consumers should know about the e-commerce giant.

  • Former NRA chief says appointing a financial monitor would be damaging to the gun group

    The former head of the National Rifle Association has told a New York judge that the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee the gun rights group’s finances would be damaging. The comments came Monday during closing arguments in the second phase of a civil case that New York Attorney General Letitia James brought against the NRA. (AP Video by John Minchillo)

  • 1931 Chevy Restoration Gets Supreme Court Ruling

    This could set a legal precedent which affects many…

  • This Is What Your Net Worth Should Be at 62 To Be on Track for a Comfortable Retirement

    Many workers wonder at some point in their careers if they are on track and amassing enough wealth for a good retirement. It's one of the main principles used by a lot of workers and their advisors...

  • Hong Kong gets foothold in global semiconductor industry with next-gen GaN wafer line

    Hong Kong is setting up its first production line for gallium nitride (GaN) wafers, a next-generation semiconductor material, as the city aims to gain a foothold in the global chip industry amid an intensified US-China technology rivalry. MassPhoton, established in Hong Kong in January this year, is working with the government-funded Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP) to establish an 8-inch GaN epitaxial wafer pilot production line, with the aim of achieving an annual production capa

  • MEG Energy yanks climate targets, blaming greenwashing law. Will other oilsands companies follow?

    Industry executives have called the disclosure standards in Bill C-59 "so vague as to lack meaning."

  • Apple picks Google chips, shuns Nvidia, to build AI products

    STORY: Apple unveiled plans for its artificial intelligence products back in June. Portions of the service, dubbed Apple Intelligence, are now rolling out to beta testers this week. But the system may be built on a surprise choice. A research paper from the tech giant published Monday seems to show that Apple has shunned chips from AI champion Nvidia. Instead it’s using processors designed by Google. That’s a surprise as Nvidia controls about 80% of the market for AI chips. The research paper doesn’t explicitly rule out using silicon from the firm. But its descriptions of software and hardware don’t appear to fit with any Nvidia products. Instead, Apple says it’s using so-called TPU chips, designed by Google for machine learning.The search titan sells access to such semiconductors via its cloud computing platform. There was no comment on the Reuters report from any of the firms involved.

  • Xi Struggles to Fix Chinese Consumer Gloom That’s Stinging World

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping’s government is facing growing pressure to address China’s consumer spending downswing, as it becomes one of the biggest threats to global economic growth.Most Read from BloombergKamala Harris Wipes Out Trump’s Swing-State Lead in Election Dead HeatIntel to Cut Thousands of Jobs to Reduce Costs, Fund ReboundLuxury Heir Alleges His $13 Billion Hermès Fortune Has VanishedHamas Says Israel Killed Political Leader With Airstrike in IranIsrael’s Twin Strikes in Teh

  • Stellantis ships to Europe first fully electric cars produced in venture with China's Leapmotor

    MILAN (AP) —

  • Some consumers receive check from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Is it real?

    The 8 On Your Side﻿ team has heard from several viewers asking about checks they are receiving from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau involving a company called BrightSpeed Solutions.

  • B.C. businesses struggling amid aviation fuel shortage

    A shortage of gas needed to fly certain small aircraft has grounded some B.C. businesses and their customers. Sara Langlois with Skydive Salmon Arm said her team learned about the shortage about two weeks ago."At the moment, we are shut down until the fuel situation gets sorted," she told CBC's Daybreak South host Chris Walker Tuesday morning. She estimates it costs her business about $3,000 a day — however, she says the business only operates on weekends. Avgas is the aviation fuel used in smal

  • China's live-streamers ready for their close-up as official jobs list updated

    Live-streamers and test drivers of smart cars have been added to a list of officially recognised professions in China, a reflection of the country's growing reliance on its digital sector and smart manufacturing as the economic engines of the future. Other new professions on the list - 19 in all - include artificial intelligence (AI) system application specialist, planning and operations engineer for cultural products, administrator of intelligent manufacturing systems and bioengineering technic

  • Suspended N.B. engineer faces 4th lawsuit over alleged building design flaws

    A fourth lawsuit has been filed over alleged design flaws in a building by a suspended Moncton structural engineer.New Brunswick-based LRL Property Investments Inc. filed a lawsuit Thursday in Moncton court against Hélène Thériault and her firm, Match Engineering.The case says LRL Property Investments hired Match to complete structural engineering design work for a new apartment building on Main Street in Shediac. The case alleges the flaws prompted a delay in opening the building so repairs cou

  • I’m Retired and Regret Overspending in My Early Retirement Years — Here’s Why

    Retirement is a new chapter, and for many, it starts with a learning curve. No longer having a steady paycheck to rely on is a massive change, which can inadvertently lead to overspending. However,...

  • 20 Ways To Improve Your Chances of Getting a Job

    Congratulations -- you managed to get an interview for a position at your dream company. But don't start celebrating just yet. Check Out: I Rent Out a Home on Airbnb: Here's How Much Profit I Actually...

  • UFC Parent TKO Evaluating Options, May Appeal After Judge Throws Out Settlement With Former Fighters In Class Action Suit – Update

    UPDATED with TKO response: UFC parent TKO slammed a ruling today by a Nevada judge rejecting its proposed settlement with former fighters in a class action lawsuit. “We obviously disagree with this ruling and believe it disregards the expertise of counsel from both sides, as well as that of an accomplished and expert mediator – …

  • China helps Italy's Brembo to defy auto industry weakness

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italian premium brake maker Brembo on Tuesday posted moderate gains in first-half core earnings and revenue, with its Asian markets and its business helping to maintain older vehicles helping to counter a darker outlook for the automotive sector. As earnings of several major automakers have shown, including Stellantis, Porsche and Mercedes, the automotive market went through a contraction in the first part of the year, while a recovery looks still uncertain for the months ahead. "The market is really struggling, including in its premium segment," Executive Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi said in a post-earnings interview with Reuters.

  • A chiropractor's hidden camera may have photographed 20 patients in a restroom, lawsuit claims

    The hidden camera in a bathroom may have captured 20 patients who visited a chiropractor's business in Valencia, a lawsuit claims.