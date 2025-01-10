Rudy Giuliani held in contempt for second time this week in $148 million defamation case

Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
·2 min read

WASHINGTON − Rudy Giuliani, the former campaign lawyer for President-elect Donald Trump, has been found in civil contempt for the second time in a week in his $148 million for defamation from two Georgia election workers.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington found him in contempt on Friday for continuing to defame the women, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea’ “Shaye” Moss, despite signing an agreement to stop.

Her decision came after U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in New York on Monday also found Giuliani in contempt. Liman had ordered the former New York City mayor to turn over valuables to the women such as a Mercedes Benz once owned by Lauren Bacall, a Manhattan apartment and an autographed Joe DiMaggio baseball jersey to help settle his debt.

Giuliani attacked Howell on social media, calling her “bloodthirsty” and saying she would produce a “highly prejudiced, usual, biased decision.” Giuliani called the hearing is “a hypocritical waste of time," in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Former New York City Mayor and former lawyer for President-elect Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, departs from the United States Court in Manhattan as he is expected to continue his testimony virtually next week as a judge will consider a request by two Georgia election workers to whom he owes $148 million for defamation to hold him in civil contempt for failing to turn over his assets in New York City, on Jan. 3, 2025.

Freeman and Moss sued Giuliani for defamation over his false accusations they were stuffing ballot boxes while counting votes in Atlanta's State Farm Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guiliani claimed they were "passing around USB ports as if they're vials of heroin or cocaine." Freeman and Moss testified at a U.S. House hearing that they were passing ginger mints.

But since the $148 million judgment in December 2023, Freeman and Moss said Giuliani hasn’t provided them “a single dollar” from his cash accounts. Giuliani turned over the car without the ownership title, the apartment still has Giuliani’s ex-wife on ownership papers and the jersey was never turned over, according to court records.

"He willfully refused to search for and produce documents that would have been responsive to the plaintiffs' request for production," Aaron Nathan, a lawyer for the women, said at the first contempt hearing.

The election workers also said Giuliani has continued to defame them on his podcast, "America’s Mayor Live," despite the lawsuit judgment.

On Nov. 19, 2024, Giuliani accused the women of “quadruple counting” votes on election night, according to a court filing. On Nov. 21, 2024, Giuliani called an injunction against criticizing the women “a little ridiculous” and said “to hell with it,” according to a court filing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuliani, 80, has claimed his life was upended by the lawsuit but that he has not "willfully disobeyed" any court orders.

"There's been substantial compliance," Giuliani's lawyer, Joseph Cammarata, told Liman on Monday. "There is no defiance to the court."

The defamation case is just one piece of litigation facing Giuliani after he aggressively challenged 2020 election results for Trump with baseless claims of widespread fraud. Giuliani faces criminal charges of election interference in Arizona and Georgia. He has been disbarred in New York and Washington.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rudy Giuliani held in contempt again in $148 million defamation case

Latest Stories

  • Justin Trudeau Reveals the Comeback That Shut Down Trump’s ‘51st State’ Chatter

    Justin Trudeau has revealed the quip that silenced Donald Trump’s taunting that Canada should become the “51st state” during his visit to Mar-a-Lago last month. The outgoing Canadian prime minister told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki that Trump broached the question of Canada’s sovereignty—a gibe he resurfaced earlier this week after Trudeau resigned—when the pair met in December. “It actually sort of came up at one point,” Trudeau said. “And then we started musing back and forth about this. When I started t

  • Here's Why Michelle Obama, Who Would Have Sat By Trump, Skipped Carter's Funeral

    The former first lady was the only spouse who did not attend along with the five living presidents.

  • 15 Suuuuper Awkward Moments From Jimmy Carter's Funeral Everyone Is Talking About

    What a weird day.

  • Trump Goes on Bonkers Rant After Hush Money Trial Sentencing

    Donald Trump decried that his hush money trial was a “witch hunt” during his sentencing hearing Friday, but he saved his biggest fireworks for a post-hearing rant on Truth Social. “After spending tens of millions of dollars, wasting over 6 years of obsessive work that should have been spent on protecting New Yorkers from violent, rampant crime that is destroying the City and State, coordinating with the Biden/Harris Department of Injustice in lawless Weaponization, and bringing completely basele

  • Michelle Obama doesn't attend state funeral for Jimmy Carter

    Former first lady Michelle Obama did not attend the state funeral Thursday for former President Jimmy Carter.

  • Steve Bannon Pitches a Fit Over George W. Bush’s Trump Handshake Snub

    Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon complained about George W. Bush not shaking Donald Trump’s hand while the two attended the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter Thursday in Washington, D.C. On his War Room podcast, Bannon began by saying how poor a president Bush was. “Bush walks in. The worst president in the history of the country. They did this in a poll yesterday saying that in modern times—among modern presidents, I guess, from Jack Kennedy forward, or maybe Eisenhower forw

  • Top Dem Backs Renaming Gulf of Mexico on One Condition

    Sen. Chuck Schumer weighed in on Donald Trump’s controversial idea to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” as the president-elect ramps up his expansionist rhetoric ahead of the inauguration. The New York Democrat said he was fine with Trump’s desire to dub the waterway something “more patriotic,” but only if the he “first agrees to work with us on an actual plan to lower costs for Americans.” “That is what the American people want us to focus on first, not on renaming bodies of wa

  • WATCH: Karen Pence Appears to Snub Trump Greeting at Jimmy Carter’s Funeral

    Karen Pence remained seated and stared forward stoically as Donald and Melania Trump walked past her at Jimmy Carter’s funeral Thursday morning. The lack of a Trump greeting—which she later gave to George W. Bush and his wife, Laura—was quickly deemed a snub by many online. Democrats praised her for the decision, while some conservatives labeled her classless. Trump’s former VP Mike Pence, stood up to greet both Melania and the president-elect before they continued to their seats in the row in f

  • How the U.S. could in fact make Canada an American territory

    How precisely Donald Trump could make good on his threat to annex Canada can be found in the U.S. Constitution. There is both potential and precedent in American history.

  • The man who could become Canada's future PM

    As a conservative populist poised to win power, Pierre Poilievre has drawn comparisons to Donald Trump - but he has a very Canadian story.

  • Donald Trump’s Disaster-Hijacking Playbook Exposed By Expert On Right-Wing Media

    Nicole Hemmer also explored the potent cocktail — involving the president-elect — that means "everything just feels worse all the time."

  • Melania Returns to D.C. Spotlight With ‘Pilgrim Outfit’

    Melania Trump is back in Washington D.C. to attend the funeral of former president Jimmy Carter, and her choice of outfit hasn’t gone unnoticed. The 54-year-old sat alongside her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, in the National Cathedral in the capital Thursday morning. And while some couldn’t help but become invested in just what had Barack Obama and Trump yammering so much, others couldn’t get over Melania’s choice of clothing. Melania wore a long-sleeve Valentino black coat dress with a

  • Don Jr. Blames Bizarre Culprit 6400 Miles Away for L.A. Fires

    President-elect Donald Trump’s eldest son suggested Wednesday that Ukraine, which is over 6,400 miles away from Los Angeles and busy repelling an unprovoked Russian invasion, is to blame for the wildfires raging across America’s second largest city. In a post on X, Donald Trump Jr. pointed to a donation of surplus equipment by the Los Angeles County Fire Department to the war-torn nation as a potential contributing factor to the five uncontained blazes currently scorching Los Angeles. “Oh look o

  • Attempting to annex Canada would spell disaster for the U.S. at home and abroad

    Canadians would never passively accept the loss of their national identity — any forced integration would be violently opposed and quickly devolve into a nightmare scenario for both nations.

  • Appeals court denies bid to block public release of special counsel's report on Trump Jan. 6 probe

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday denied a bid to block the public release of special counsel Jack Smith's report on President-elect Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

  • Greenland’s leader says he’s ready to talk to Trump

    Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said on Friday he was ready to speak with US President-elect Donald Trump, who has said he wants control over the Arctic island, and urged respect for the island’s independence aspirations.

  • This is what some Windsorites think about Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state

    United States president-elect Donald Trump has made repeated comments about making Canada a U.S. state, this week in a press conference saying he would use economic pressure to make it happen. We checked with Windsorites to see how they feel about the comments.

  • Trump loves populists and strongmen. Here's who he's invited to the inauguration

    By inviting foreign leaders like former Brazilian president Bolsonaro to his swearing-in, Trump is breaking another norm - and US political tradition.

  • Geraldo Rivera Says Why He'd Punch This Top Trump Ally 'In The Nose'

    The former Fox News personality said he would return to boxing to do it.

  • Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito says he spoke with Trump about clerk before hush-money filing

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito spoke with President-elect Donald Trump about a former law clerk the day before Trump went to the high court in a push to delay the sentencing in his New York hush-money case, the justice said Wednesday.