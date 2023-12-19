Rudy Giuliani Hit With Another Lawsuit From Election Workers He Defamed

The two Georgia election workers who just won a $148 million defamation verdict against Rudy Giuliani have filed another lawsuit accusing the disgraced former attorney of continuing to spread the same lies about their role in the 2020 election.

In the lawsuit filed Monday, Ruby Freeman and daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss have asked the federal court in Washington, D.C., for an injunction that permanently bars Giuliani from continuing to spread lies about them that have already been legally held as defamatory.

Giuliani “has engaged in, and is engaging in, a continuing course of repetitive false speech and harassment ― specifically, repeating over and over the same lies that Plaintiffs engaged in election fraud during their service as election workers during the 2020 presidential election,” the lawsuit said.

Freeman and Moss originally filed a lawsuit in 2021 that accused the former New York City mayor of defaming them by falsely claiming that they engaged in election fraud while counting ballots at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena to influence the outcome of the race. Giuliani used to serve as former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney.

In July, Giuliani conceded in a court filing that he had lied about the two women. The ex-attorney refused to turn over key documents in the case, leading to a default judgment in August that concluded he was liable for defamation.

On Friday, a jury awarded Freeman and Moss $148 million for Giuliani’s lies ― $33 million for defamation, $40 million for emotional distress and $75 million in punitive damages. The two women testified in the case that Giuliani “terrorized” them with his lies, which led to Freeman moving into a new home under a different name to escape the threatening and violent messages.

Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, speak outside of the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Courthouse on Dec. 15 in Washington, D.C. A jury has ordered Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer for Donald Trump, to pay $148 million in damages to the two Fulton County election workers.

But since last week’s verdict, the women say Giuliani has not stopped making defamatory claims about them.

Giuliani “continues to spread the very same lies for which he has already been held liable,” the new lawsuit said.

The lawsuit cited Giuliani’s impromptu press conference with reporters outside court on Dec. 11, where the disgraced lawyer said the media should “stay tuned” for proof he claims he has of the women’s actions as election workers. Giuliani never testified in the case, despite claiming earlier that he would clear his name by doing so.

On Dec. 15, just hours after the jury handed down the verdict against him, Giuliani appeared on Newsmax where he repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that he had video footage that proves Freeman and Moss engaged in election fraud.

Immediately after the verdict, Giuliani stood outside court and said he did not “regret a damn thing.”

Freeman and Moss’ attorney said that before filing the Monday lawsuit, Giuliani refused to enter into an agreement to stop publishing the defamatory claims and similar lies about the women.

Giuliani’s “statements, coupled with his refusal to agree to refrain from continuing to make such statements, make clear that he intends to persist in his campaign of targeted defamation and harassment,” the lawsuit stated. “It must stop.”

