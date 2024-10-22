Rudy Giuliani Ordered To Give Georgia Election Workers His Manhattan Penthouse

A federal judge in Manhattan ordered Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday to turn over a number of luxury possessions as well as ownership of his Manhattan penthouse to two Georgia election workers as part of the $150 million judgment he owes them for defamation.

The former New York City mayor now has seven days to turn over the assets to Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, both of whom he falsely accused of election fraud. The assets include his Mercedes-Benz, furniture, a number of luxury watches, and fees owed to him by Trump’s presidential campaign and the Republican National Committee, according to the order issued by Judge Lewis Liman.

Rudy Giuliani falsely accused Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, of election fraud. Associated Press (Kathy Willens), Associated Press (Jacquelyn Martin)

The order comes almost a year after Giuliani was found liable for defamation against Freeman and Moss, who said they both suffered emotional distress and feared for their physical safety after he and One America News Network falsely claimed that the two engaged in election fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

In addition to testifying at the defamation trial, the women also memorably testified before the Jan. 6 committee about the impact the false claims had on their lives.

The two were awarded $148,169,000 as a default judgment in December last year. Giuliani was also disbarred in New York and Washington, D.C., following the false claims.

The former attorney for ex-President Donald Trump filed for bankruptcy just days after he was ordered to pay Freeman and Moss, preventing the two from collecting. A judge ultimately dismissed Giuliani’s bankruptcy in July, claiming he failed to provide the court with financial transparency.

As part of the terms of receivership in the new order, Freeman and Moss can sell Giuliani’s owed property, potentially making millions.

Liman also deferred a decision on whether Giuliani must turn over three New York Yankees World Series rings that his son, Andrew Giuliani, has claimed were gifted to him in 2018.

“We are proud that our clients will finally begin to receive some of the compensation to which they are entitled for Giuliani’s actions,” Aaron Nathan, one of the attorneys representing the women, said in a statement on Tuesday. “This outcome should send a powerful message that there is a price to pay for those who choose to intentionally spread disinformation.”

In a joint statement shared with HuffPost on Tuesday, Kenneth Caruso and David Labkowski, both of whom are representing Giuliani, said, “Stay tuned. When the judgment is reversed in the Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., these Plaintiffs will be required to return all this property to Mr. Giuliani.”

“We repeat, stay tuned,” the statement concluded.

Related...