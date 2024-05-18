Rudy Giuliani served Arizona indictment papers for election fraud scheme at 80th birthday party

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was served a patriotic-themed birthday cake during his 80th birthday party in Palm Springs, California, Friday night — then served with a notice of indictment related to an alleged scheme to overturn the 2020 election results in Arizona.

Giuliani was indicted last month alongside 18 other allies of former President Donald Trump in connection with their unsuccessful bid to award the state’s 11 presidential electoral votes to Trump instead of Joe Biden, who went on to win the election. All of the defendants had been legally served aside from Giuliani, but that changed Friday evening, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes confirmed.

“The final defendant was served moments ago,” she wrote on X around 11:20 p.m. “@RudyGiuliani No one is above the law.”

Mayes social media post came shortly after Giuliani himself took to social media, where he shared a since-deleted message taunting officials in Arizona.

“If Arizona authorities can’t find me by tomorrow, they: 1. Must dismiss the indictment; 2. They must concede they can’t count votes,” he wrote. The post also featured a photo of a grinning Giuliani surrounded by a group of people at what appeared to be his birthday celebrations. Gold and black balloons can be seen floating in the background.

According to several reports, the one-time attorney was enjoying his birthday bash when officials with the Arizona’s attorney general’s office arrived. While that moment was not part of the livestreamed celebrations, clips from the same night show the ex-mayor enjoying the festivities. At one point, he even belted out the Frank Sinatra tune “New York, New York,” video shows.

