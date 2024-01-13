Rue David Bowie, a space oddity in Paris for pop icon's fans

Paris has a new road: Rue David Bowie. The French capital this week became the first city in the world to name a street after the late British music icon – but why here?

"David Bowie loved France and especially Paris. He said so often," Jérôme Coumet, mayor of the 13th arrondissement, the southeastern district where the new road lies, told RFI as the street sign was unveiled on Monday.

"He even asked his wife [Iman] to marry him in Paris, like the true romantic he was."

Coumet has been making the case for a Rue David Bowie since 2020, when he first pitched the idea to the Paris city council.

For the authorities, it was an easy sell. The road, a 50-metre path between glass office blocks created as part of a recent redevelopment of the area, was previously known only as "Route DZ/13".

It runs parallel to equally young streets named after American photographers Dorothea Lange, Vivian Maier and Berenice Abbott.

"In this neighbourhood there are boats that play music on the River Seine, there's a photo gallery, there's the Agnès B art foundation, a big fashion and design school, a newspaper group, the National Library of France ... So it's a very cultural area and I think David Bowie clearly fits right in," Coumet said.

'Made-up connection'

Bowie performed many times in Paris, and covered classic French-language songs as well as releasing versions of his own work in French.

For others, the link between Bowie and Paris is more tenuous.



