Rufus Wainwright ‘Mortified’ His Version of 'Hallelujah' Played at Trump Rally: ‘The Height of Blasphemy’

“And needless to say: I am all in for Kamala!” the musician added

Chip Somodevilla/Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Film Rufus Wainwright; Donald Trump

Rufus Wainwright is not okay with his song "Hallelujah" being played at a Donald Trump rally.

In a statement shared to social media on Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Canadian-American singer and songwriter, 51, denounced the Republican presidential nominee's use of his song and expressed his support for Kamala Harris.

“Last night (October 14), at a Donald Trump town hall in Oaks, Pennsylvania, that NPR characterized as going ‘from a Q-and-A session to a bizarre musical event in which Trump stood in front of his audience for an extended period while songs played on the sound system,’ numerous songs were played,” Wainwright wrote.

The song ‘Hallelujah’ by Leonard Cohen has become an anthem dedicated to peace, love and acceptance of the truth. I’ve been supremely honored over the years to be connected with this ode to tolerance. Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the… pic.twitter.com/Qcf4Cbjqgy — Rufus Wainwright (@rufuswainwright) October 15, 2024

"The song 'Hallelujah' by Leonard Cohen has become an anthem dedicated to peace, love and acceptance of the truth. I've been supremely honored over the years to be connected with this ode to tolerance,” his tweet continued, referring to his cover of Cohen's 1984 song.

“Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy. Of course, I in no way condone this and was mortified, but the good in me hopes that perhaps in inhabiting and really listening to the lyrics of Cohen's masterpiece, Donald Trump just might experience a hint of remorse over what he's caused. I'm not holding my breath."

Wainwright added that the Trump campaign has been issued a cease and desist letter on behalf of the publishing company for Leonard Cohen’s estate.

Spencer Platt/Getty former President Donald Trump

“And needless to say: I am all in for Kamala!” the composer added, throwing his support behind the Democratic nominee.

As Wainwright pointed out, Trump made headlines for what many deemed “bizarre” behavior at his Oaks, Pa., town hall event.

While onstage, the former president was seen in videos shared on social media swaying to music for more than 30 minutes without speaking during his rally, as well as once again discussing fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter from Silence of the Lambs.

However, his eyebrow-raising behavior didn’t end there.

Trump also urged his supporters to vote on Jan. 5, despite Election Day being Nov. 5.

Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty; David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Donald Trump; Kamala Harris

The incident comes just days after Harris’ doctors gave the vice president, 59, an “excellent” bill of health.

In her medical report, published by the White House and written by her physician, Dr. Joshua Simmons, the doctor stated that Harris “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

On Monday, Oct. 14, Harris addressed Trump’s Oaks, Pa. rally.

“Hope he's okay,” she tweeted, along with a video clip of him appearing “lost, confused, and frozen” onstage.

