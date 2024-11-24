Rufus Wainwright offers ‘most controversial opinion’ as he names Chappell Roan as favourite artist

Rufus Wainwright has admitted his “most controversial” opinion about pop culture is that “gays have really horrible taste in music”.

The Canadian-American folk-pop artist, 51, is currently preparing to embark on a tour of Australia from 4 January 2025.

In an Q&A with The Observer, he was asked about his most memorable fan encounters as well as for his perspective on contemporary pop.

He named US pop artist Chappell Roan as his current favourite: “I think she’s an incredible singer,” he said. “I love her sensibility, I love her aesthetic. Chappell Roan for sure.”

Asked for his most controversial opinion, he then claimed: “The gays have really horrible taste in music. In general.”

Defending his stance after it was pointed out that Roan herself is a gay icon, he added: “I know, I know, but there are exceptions to the rule.

Rufus Wainwright picked Chappell Roan as his favourite pop artist of the moment (2024 Invision)

“Look, I’m gay, so I can say it, but especially homosexual men, and women too, actually, when they get too far into the twangy guitar stuff... I don’t know. We’ve got to raise the bar here.”

Born in New York to folk artists Kate McGarrigle and Loudon Wainwright III, he achieved critical acclaim with his second album, poses, in 2001. He has also worked in TV and film, composing songs for a number of movies such as Brokeback Mountain, Moulin Rouge!, Shrek and Zoolander.

A new adaptation of John Cassavete’s Opening Night, for which he wrote the music and lyrics, opened at the Gielgud Theatre in London in March this year.

Last month, Wainwright took aim at now-president elect Donald Trump after his famous recording of “Halleluah” by Leonard Cohen was played at a campaign event.

Wainwright condemned Trump for using his cover of ‘Hallelujah’ (Getty Images)

The musician called Trump’s use of the song “the height of blasphemy” and said he was “mortified”, in a strongly worded statement that coincided with a cease-and-desist order from Cohen’s estate.

“Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy,” Wainwright’s statement said.

“Of course, I in no way condone this and was mortified, but the good in me hopes that perhaps in inhabiting and really listening to the lyrics of Cohen’s masterpiece, Donald Trump just might experience a hint of remorse over what he’s caused. I’m not holding my breath.”

Wainwright’s last album, Folkocracy, was released last year and featured a number of guest stars including Anohni, Sheryl Crow, David Bynre, Andrew Bird, Brandi Carlile and Chaka Khan.