Rugby community rallies as search for star goes on

Former rugby player Tom Voyce, pictured here during his time at Gloucester, has been missing since Sunday [Action Images/Reuters]

Rugby World Cup winner Lawrence Dallaglio has expressed his sorrow after his former England teammate Tom Voyce was apparently swept away while crossing a river flooded by Storm Darragh.

Police fear the 43-year-old has died after trying to cross Abberwick Ford, near Alnwick, Northumberland, in his vehicle which was then pulled along by the current.

A search has been ongoing since Sunday lunchtime when Mr Voyce did not return home from an evening with friends.

Writing on X on Wednesday, Dallaglio said: "It's the most horrific news and all I would say at this juncture is that please let us all respect Tom's family and their suffering right now and keep them in all our thoughts."

Mr Voyce's family have thanked the local community for their support during the search [PA]

Dallaglio is one of many from the world of rugby to express their shock at the apparent loss of the former England winger and full-back.

Matt Dawson, who played alongside Mr Voyce at Wasps between 2004 and 2006, said he could not "express his sadness".

Premiership Rugby said it was "devastated" and thinking about Mr Voyce's loved ones.

His vehicle has since been found, but a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "It is believed in his attempts to escape he has been swept away and tragically died."

The search for Mr Voyce is into its fourth day [PA Media]

Search teams gathered from first light and are scouring the banks of the river from the ford between Bolton and Abberwick, all the way to the sea at Alnmouth.

Officers from the coastguard joined the search using a dinghy, accompanied by a trained dog.

A water level indicator at the ford showed the river was still more than 1ft (30cm) deep, but it would have been much higher at the weekend during the storm.

Mr Voyce's vehicle has already been recovered [PA Media]

His wife Anna and family thanked police, friends and the local community for their help and support.

Mr Voyce was capped nine times for England from 2001 until 2006 and played for Wasps, Bath and Gloucester before retiring from the sport in 2013.

Mr Voyce was capped nine times for England [Northumbria Police]

Gloucester Rugby said they were "desperately sad to hear the distressing news regarding our former player and friend".

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tom's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time," they added.

British & Irish Lions said they sent their "heartfelt thoughts and prayers" to Mr Voyce's family and friends "during this deeply distressing time".

Search specialists equipped with poles have waded downstream from the ford [BBC]

Premiership Rugby added: "Everyone at Premiership Rugby is devastated by the news regarding Tom Voyce.

"We send our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends."

Bath Rugby said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Tom Voyce at this incredibly distressing time."

The search is taking place from Abberwick all the way to Alnmouth on the coast [PA]

Penryn Rugby Football Club, one of Mr Voyce's first clubs in Cornwall, said: "Our thoughts and prayers go to Tom's family, friends and everyone affected."

Mr Voyce previously worked for the bank Investec, where a spokeswoman said: "All of Tom's many friends and colleagues at Investec are sending our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and loved ones at this distressing and difficult time."

Water levels in the Aln have been falling but still remain high [PA]

Storm Darragh brought severe weather to the UK from the early hours of Saturday morning, prompting a number of flood warnings.

The search has also included specialist officers from the Northumbria Police's Marine Section, the National Police Air Service, drones and dog handlers.

Volunteers from the two Mountain Rescue teams based in Northumberland have also been assisting, alongside Mr Voyce's family and friends.

Additional reporting by PA Media.

