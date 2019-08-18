Rugby league player Archie Bruce found dead in French hotel room

A 20-year-old rugby league player has been found dead in a hotel room in France, the morning after making his debut for championship side Batley Bulldogs.

The club said it was "devastated" by the death of Archie Bruce, who played against Toulouse on Saturday evening.

The squad will be delaying its return to the UK while enquiries are made by the French authorities, the club tweeted.

Bruce recently joined the Bulldogs from amateur club Dewsbury Moor and came off the bench to play in the 46-0 defeat to Toulouse in the southwest of France.

The scrum-half's family have been informed.

Batley Bulldogs, who play in rugby league's second tier, tweeted: "We are devastated to announce the passing of our young player Archie Bruce (20), who was found in his hotel bedroom early this morning, having made his debut against Toulouse yesterday evening. Archie's immediate family have been informed.

"Batley Bulldogs, the RFL and the RFL Benevolent Fund will be supporting the family while enquiries by the French authorities continue, with the club squad delaying their return to the UK.

"The Bruce family have requested privacy during this most difficult of times."

Dewsbury Moor said on its Facebook page that its thoughts were with "Archie's family, team mates and friends at this extremely sad time".