Rugby pitch marathon challenge for friend with MND

Liam Foster (left) is aiming to complete 100 laps of the Hull Kingston Rovers’ pitch, matching the distance of a full marathon [Liam Foster ]

A man aims to run a marathon “like no other” to raise money for families living with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Liam Foster is aiming to complete 100 laps of the Hull Kingston Rovers’ pitch, matching the distance of a full marathon - 26.2miles (42.1km).

He is joining forces with the rugby club to raise money after his friend, Craig Eskrett, was diagnosed with the condition earlier this year.

Mr Foster has encouraged members of the community to join him at Craven Park on 17 August.

“My friend, Craig, is a life-long Hull KR fan so I was determined to collaborate with the club for this fundraising event.

“The club have been fantastic to work with and have been very keen to support Craig, his family and those also affected by MND,” Mr Foster added.

“I’m excited to share that members of the first team squad will be joining me for the start of the marathon.”

In response, Mr Eskrett, of East Hull, said he had been "overwhelmed" by the support.

“My family and I just want to say a massive thank you. It helps us to stay positive and motivated, raising awareness in the hope of finding a cure," he added.

Mr Foster has already completed a 372-mile (600km) cycle challenge for the MND Association, and has launched a Just Giving page for his latest challenge.

