Rugby teams red carpet ready while raising money for Oromocto Food Bank

It was an afternoon of glitz, glamour and bone-rattling tackles at Oromocto High School.

The men's and women's rugby teams donned the finest dresses and suits available at thrift stores, or the back of their parents' closets, and took to the pitch for charity on Monday.

About $500 was raised for the Oromocto Food Bank during the inaugural Rugby Ball — the first event of what the school and teams hope will become an annual tradition.

"The players are certainly getting into it," said coach Rob Stoney, watching the action. "And I think we'll see a fair bit of response from the school and the local community.

"As far as we're concerned, it's year one. We have nowhere to go but up."

And while the Rugby Ball seems here to stay, much of the formal attire didn't survive the inter-squad games.

On top of the fundraiser, the idea was to introduce some levity to the rugged, bruising sport at the end of the school year with exams and rugby playoffs looming.

"It's quite a gruesome sport, so to be wearing such formal clothing is completely foreign to the game," said Duncan Murray, OHS student council president.

CBC News gave Murray and his teammates the red carpet treatment, with readers undoubtedly dying to find out the designers.

"It's a Frenchy's find. I think it's quite beautiful," said Murray, conceding he was in for some serious turf burn with the single-shoulder look.

