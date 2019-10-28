England fans might enjoy how their Rugby World Cup win has gone down in New Zealand

New Zealanders have been reacting to their side's semi-final loss to England in the Rugby World Cup, with one newspaper carrying the headline: "End of the world."

Rugby union is the country's unofficial national sport but in Japan the All Blacks missed the chance to become world champions for the third time in a row after losing to Eddie Jones's men 19-7 on Saturday.

Appearing to be in mourning after the Kiwis were out-played in Yokohama and sent packing from the tournament, the Herald On Sunday did not have a traditional front page.

Instead there was simply a black background with five small lines of white text in the middle.

They read: "The All Blacks are out of the World Cup. If you want to read more, go to the sports section."

The New Zealand Herald's headline was: "End of the world! All Blacks stunned by incredible English."

The paper's Patrick McKendry wrote: "The better team won on the night.

"Led by an apparently lame but obdurate Owen Farrell, they were composed and effectively extinguished New Zealand's attacking threat through an incredible defensive effort and credit must go to their coaches Eddie Jones and John Mitchell for that."

Marc Hinton, of stuff.co.nz, wrote: "It is over. Out-played, out-coached and out-fought, the All Blacks tumbled out of the Rugby World Cup on Saturday night in Yokohama with barely a whimper.

"But hold your tears and quiet your jeers, New Zealand. Yes, your All Blacks chose this semi-final of the global tournament to play their only poor match of the event. Their worst since 2007's quarterfinal elimination, actually.

"They were ill-disciplined, sloppy and beaten to the punch throughout almost the entirety of this captivating contest, won 19-7 by a richly deserving England."

And even New Zealand's coach Steve Hansen said his team were beaten by a better side, following the country's first World Cup defeat since 2007.

He also revealed the New Zealand and England coaching teams reflected on the semi-final over a few beers.

Hansen said: "There was a lot of respect from both sides. Eddie was particularly mindful of how I was feeling and I was quite encouraging of what they have to do next.

"The nice thing was that some of their guys came into our shed and our coaching group went down to their shed and shared a beer.

"The game has moved on a heck of a lot from its traditions, but it's only a game. Sport can teach you a lot. It was nice to share a beer with them."

Meanwhile, a New Zealand rugby fan was left with an awkward tattoo following his side's loss.

Shaun Pollard got a tattoo of the Webb Ellis Cup on his calf on Tuesday, which showed the years the All Blacks won the title: 1987, 2011 and 2015 - but also included 2019 as he was confident his side would triumph again.

However, following the loss in Yokohama, the 37-year-old said he had no regrets.

He was quoted by stuff.co.nz as saying: "It's what I wanted, what I got done. The tattoo is amazing if you look at it.

"At the end of the day it's got one wrong date on it now."

England will face South Africa in the final next Saturday after the Springboks defeated Wales 19-16 on Sunday.