CGI babies? What we know about new 'Rugrats' movie adaptation

A live-action and CGI adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series "Rugrats" is currently in development.

A (CGI) baby's gotta do what a (CGI) baby's gotta do.

A feature-film adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series "Rugrats" is currently in development at Paramount Pictures, a representative for the studio confirmed to USA TODAY on Wednesday.

The film, which currently does not have a release date, will transform the iconic cartoon with a live-action and CGI hybrid format.

Director Jason Moore, who's helmed films including "Pitch Perfect," "Sisters" and "Shotgun Wedding," will direct the adaptation. Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, who've both written for "Saturday Night Live," are slated to write the film's script alongside "Rugrats" co-creator Paul Germain.

'I Know What You Did Last Summer': Slasher sequel casts Freddie Prinze Jr. Here's what we know so far.

Fellow "Rugrats" creators Gábor Csupó and Arlene Klasky will return as co-producers, joining Emmy-nominated producer Karen Rosenfelt.

"Rugrats" centers on the playtime adventures of a group of audacious toddlers — stepsiblings Chuckie and Kimi Finster and twins Phil and Lil DeVille — led by the screwdriver-wielding Tommy Pickles. The original series premiered in August 1991 and ran for nine seasons through 2004.

The Daytime Emmy-winning series spawned a trio of feature films: 1998's "The Rugrats Movie," 2000's "Rugrats in Paris: The Movie" and 2003's "Rugrats Go Wild." "The Rugrats Movie" grossed $140.9 million worldwide and won a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award for favorite movie.

In 2001, the hit Nick show was immortalized in pop culture history with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

"All Grown Up!", a sequel series that follows Tommy and his childhood friends as teenagers, ran for five seasons from 2003-2008.

'It made me sad': Rachel Zegler addresses backlash to controversial 'Snow White' comments

"Rugrats" entered the streaming era in 2021 with a reboot series on Paramount+, which featured many of the series' original voice actors, including Elizabeth Daily (Tommy), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie) and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Rugrats' movie: Live-action adaptation of cartoon is in development