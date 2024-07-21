Ruidoso area hit with more flash flooding

AccuWeather

Multiple days of heavy, but much-needed rain will plague the Southeast this week, warn AccuWeather meteorologists. While the rain will be welcome for non-vacationers and those without outdoor plans, it could end up being too much of a good thing. Localized flooding, gusty winds and travel delays will all be possible through the week, as showers and thunderstorms move through amid a very moist flow. Relief from the daily bouts of rain may not come until next weekend, as the month of July begins t