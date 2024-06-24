Ruidoso Downs Racetrack hopes to open up as evacuees return
Ruidoso Downs Racetrack hopes to open up as evacuees return
Ruidoso Downs Racetrack hopes to open up as evacuees return
John Force, the 16-time NHRA Funny Car champion, was involved in a fiery crash during the first round of eliminations at Virginia Motorsports Park.
Her coach looked visibly shocked by her press conference response.
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Six climate protesters stormed the 18th green while the leaders were lining up their putts for the final hole of regulation at the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship on Sunday, spraying smoke and powder and delaying the finish for about five minutes.
A wild scene unfolded late Sunday at the 2024 Travelers Championship.
EDMONTON — Edmonton Oilers fans crowd around Mary Loewen in a plaza outside the team's home arena during every playoffs game, asking to have their pictures taken with the superfan who's dressed as the Stanley Cup.
Drones, but louder.
Johnny Walker showed off facial damage after his brutal knockout loss at UFC Saudi Arabia.
Four Italy players are at risk of suspension ahead of the final Group stage match against Croatia at EURO 2024.Which Italy players are at risk of suspension?Riccardo Calafiori and Lorenzo Pellegrini b...
TORONTO — Marc Savard was hired by the Toronto Maple Leafs as an assistant coach on Sunday.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Two steps before she reached the finish line, Sha’Carri Richardson started pounding her chest.
WWE wrestler Rhea Ripley and AEW wrestler Buddy Matthews went public with their relationship in 2022
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo should consider himself lucky to have come to no harm after being confronted on the field by four supporters who wanted selfies during a European Championship match on Saturday, Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — It's the greatest offer a team could get at the start of every season: Reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, and as an added bonus, play host to it in your rink.
The purse at the 2024 Travelers Championship is $20 million with $3.6 million going to the winner.
UFC CEO Dana White is shaking his head after Kelvin Gastelum showed up heavy in Saudi Arabia and cruised to a win over Daniel Rodriguez.
The former athlete tagged coach Bobby Rich in his social media post
Reggie Jackson has often expressed his feelings about playing in the Deep South in 1967 while in the minor leagues. But this day, it was different.
Readers of the Los Angeles Times share their thoughts and opinions on the Lakers hiring JJ Redick as coach, the Celtics winning the title and Willie Mays.
Alphonso Davies was touted as the next big target for Real Madrid after Kylian Mbappe’s signing this summer.The Bayern Munich left-back has been on the Merengues’ radars for a long time now and wi...
SUNRISE — Connor McDavid envisioned this moment.