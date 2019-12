Ruiz and Joshua hold public workouts ahead of weekend bout

SHOWS: RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA (DECEMBER 3, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION, ANDY RUIZ, ENTERING RING FOR PUBLIC WORKOUT

2. VARIOUS OF RUIZ DURING WORKOUT

3. RUIZ IN RING AFTER WORKOUT

4. RUIZ POSING FOR PHOTOS

5. RING ANNOUNCER INTRODUCING, ANTHONY JOSHUA, WHO ENTERS THE RING

6. VARIOUS OF JOSHUA DURING WORKOUT

7. JOSHUA TAKING A SELFIE PHOTO AMONGST AUDIENCE MEMBERS

STORY: World heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz and his opponent Anthony Joshua held public workouts in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Tuesday (December 3) ahead of their highly anticipated rematch in Diriyah on Saturday (December 7).

Mexican-American Ruiz produced one of boxing's biggest upsets when he dethroned the previously undefeated world champion Joshua with a seventh-round stoppage at New York's Madison Square Garden in June.

Their second WBA, IBF and WBO title showdown -- dubbed the 'Clash on the Dunes' -- takes place in the Middle East after former Olympic champion Joshua triggered a rematch clause.