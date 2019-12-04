"Ruiz is just my next target", says Joshua

SHOWS: DIRIYAH, SAUDI ARABIA (DECEMBER 4, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) CHALLENGER ANTHONY JOSHUA SAYING:

"It's interesting to be this side of the table. As you said, in my 16th fight, I challenged for the world title. Challenged for the world title again with Klitschko, challenged again with Parker and now I'm challenging for the world title again so it's my fourth title challenge in a short space of time, but I'm used to this position, and even when you are champion, I think Andy as a respected heavyweight knows that you have to have to challenge the mindset. All of these quotes that us fighters come up with is 'reality, challenge your mindset' and I've always said that previously when I had the belts around my waist and now I'm speaking it into existence, this is the challenge your mindset. I call it 'back to 16', back to my 16th fight - hungry, determined and focused on the goal."

5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) PROMOTER EDDIE HEARN SAYING TO CHALLENGER ANTHONY JOSHUA:

"I get the feeling that if you can regain those belts on Saturday night, it's going to be a very special moment in your career."

JOSHUA: "So, I was asked this 'would it be a special moment' and I said no, because I know I belong there, so it's not special, I know I belong there, I know what I'm capable of doing. So when I regain those belts, I'm probably just going to keep cool and stay focused, because it's not a time to celebrate, it's time to keep that challenge and mindset and move on to the next target. So one by one, I'm picking them off, as you can see I said on that board, I've been doing that ever since I started boxing, and Ruiz is just my next target on my list."

7. (SOUNDBITE) (English) PROMOTER EDDIE HEARN SAYING TO CHAMPION ANDY RUIZ JR:

"A lot of work for you the last few months, you've become a superstar. I know you've kept grounded and I know how important is it for you to defend those belts on Saturday night."

RUIZ JR: "It sure is, man, it's been a long three months in camp. I've been training really hard for this moment. Just like June 1, you know, I made my dreams come true, I made history and I think the important thing is to remain and make history December 7 here in Saudi Arabia."

9. (SOUNDBITE) (English) CHAMPION ANDY RUIZ JR SAYING:

"I know AJ is going to come with a different gameplan, I know he's prepared, I know he's motivated, so I think that gives me the extra edge of being more motivated, you know, being more cautious. I know he lost weight, I know he's going to try and box me around, but it's just my job to prevent that, you know. So I'm ready for whatever comes my way and I'm ready to rock and roll."

STORY: World heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr said he wants to "make history" while challenger Anthony Joshua said "Ruiz is my next target" as they held a press conference in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (December 4), three days before their rematch.

Mexican-American Ruiz produced one of boxing's biggest upsets when he dethroned the previously undefeated world champion Joshua with a seventh-round stoppage at New York's Madison Square Garden in June.

Their second WBA, IBF and WBO title showdown -- dubbed the 'Clash on the Dunes' -- takes place in the Middle East after former Olympic champion Joshua triggered a rematch clause.

Briton Joshua said that he had to "challenge his mindset" for this fight and said that defeating Ruiz was "the next target" on his list.

Ruiz said that he had been training really hard for this moment, and while admitting that Joshua would be "more motivated" this time, he wanted to "make history" by retaining his title on Saturday.

