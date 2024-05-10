New rule aims to speed up removal of limited group of migrants who don't qualify for asylum

A new Biden administration rule announced Thursday aims to speed up asylum processing at the southern border for a a limited group of people believed to have committed serious crimes or who have terrorist links, and ultimately more quickly eject them from the country. The change comes as the administration has been struggling to demonstrate to voters during an election in which immigration is a key issue that it has a handle on the southern border. Republicans have consistently slammed the Biden administration over policies that they say have worsened problems at the border.