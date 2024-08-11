'Rules to Ride' and police service aids on buses; changes aimed to make public transit safer

CBC

A Newfoundland woman says she pulled a man covered in beer and blood from a car engulfed in flames Thursday night in Torbay, just seconds after the vehicle almost killed her.Laura Lee Grouchy was driving home with her sister, Sarahlee Grouchy, around 11 p.m. NT when a car blew past them, going well over the 50 km/h limit on the town's main road.She slammed on the brakes, she told CBC News on Friday, watching in horror as the car careened over the sidewalk and into an electrical pole."He just sta