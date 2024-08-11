'Rules to Ride' and police service aids on buses; changes aimed to make public transit safer
'Rules to Ride' and police service aids on buses; changes aimed to make public transit safer
'Rules to Ride' and police service aids on buses; changes aimed to make public transit safer
Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department rushed to clear roads and secure the perimeter of a hospital that had been placed on standby to treat President Joe Biden for a medical issue last month, according to radio transmission recordings obtained by the Daily Beast.It remains unclear what exactly the undisclosed medical issue was, though the White House announced later that day he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.“Meet at the Valley Hospital ER parking lot. We’re going to meet
Anna Englund, 31, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday, Aug. 7
The daughter of the country singer has had repeated run-ins with law enforcement.
Maxwell S. Anderson has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Sade Carleena Robinson
“We stand together in support, honoring her legacy by carrying forward the values she held dear,” the Spencer County Sheriff's Office said of the late Amanda Klem
Paul Hutchinson, 55, died by suicide one day after authorities questioned him about the cold case murder of 15-year-old Danielle “Danni” Houchins
She also shared a video of her loved ones singing “Happy Birthday” before she blew out the candles on her cake
The US-Turkey dual citizen was arrested before scheduled flight to Mexico on Friday
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the chaotic aftermath of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally last month, a local police officer told a fellow officer he had warned the Secret Service days earlier that the building where the 20-year-old gunman opened fire needed to be secured.
Japan is known for being one of the major countries to manufacture and export cars all over the world. Learn More: 9 Best and Affordable Cars for High Mileage Adventures Read Next: 7 Reasons You Must...
On the run for nearly three decades, 71-year-old Stephen Paul Gale was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department.
Adam Britton was arrested in 2022 in Australia after he posted a disturbing video of himself abusing animals, which led police to him
The 55-year-old woman was extradited to California after police used DNA evidence to identify her as the mother of a baby left in a dumpster in 1987
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Mexico confirmed Friday that drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada was brought to the United States against his will when he arrived in Texas in July on a plane along with fellow drug lord Joaquín Guzmán López.
A Newfoundland woman says she pulled a man covered in beer and blood from a car engulfed in flames Thursday night in Torbay, just seconds after the vehicle almost killed her.Laura Lee Grouchy was driving home with her sister, Sarahlee Grouchy, around 11 p.m. NT when a car blew past them, going well over the 50 km/h limit on the town's main road.She slammed on the brakes, she told CBC News on Friday, watching in horror as the car careened over the sidewalk and into an electrical pole."He just sta
Sharon Tate was murdered by followers of Charles Manson on Aug. 9, 1969
DALLAS (AP) — As law enforcement officers hung back outside Khloie Torres' fourth-grade classroom in Uvalde, Texas, she begged for help in a series of 911 calls, whispering into the phone that there were “a lot” of bodies and telling the operator: “Please, I don’t want to die. My teacher is dead. Oh, my God."
New surveillance video footage appears to show Israeli soldiers sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee inside the notorious Sde Teiman prison. The Israel military has declined to comment on the surveillance video. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports.
Davina Corbin was killed in what appeared to be a dog attack in Feather Falls in Butte County. Police found 25 Great Danes roaming the area where her body was located.
The largest police union in Canada and nearly 90 municipalities across Saskatchewan are calling on the province to pause its funding to the Saskatchewan Marshals Service (SMS), citing concerns about a lack of transparency and accountability.The SMS is meant to focus on rural crime, gangs and guns, arresting people with outstanding warrants, and assisting RCMP and municipal police when called, according to the province.The marshals service has received $14 million so far and is expected to cost $