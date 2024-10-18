Rumer Willis Says Daughter Louetta Has Dad Bruce Willis' 'Charm' and 'Mischief' (Exclusive)

“She literally has that little sparkle,” Rumer tells PEOPLE of her 18-month-old daughter

Paul Archuleta/Getty; Rumer Willis/Instagram; Mike Marsland/ Mike Marsland/WireImage (L-R) Rumer Willis, her daughter Louetta and dad Bruce Willis

Rumer Willis says her father Bruce Willis and daughter Louetta are two of a kind!

The 36-year-old actress shared at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming film Trail of Vengeance on Thursday, Oct. 17, that she sees a lot of her 18-month-old daughter in the True Lies actor, 69 — especially in some of his work like Moonlighting.

“What's amazing is actually that Louetta has that f-----g smirk in her eye!,” Rumer tells PEOPLE.

“She literally has that little sparkle, that certain thing that you can't [see anywhere else],” she added. “It's like this charm and charisma and mischief that just is who my dad is. And I love that she has that.”

Rumer Willis/Instagram Rumer Willis and daughter Louetta in Italy

When asked if her father has any idea that he and his granddaughter are cut from the same cloth, the Sorority Row actress admitted that she had an inkling that he might.

“I think he does,” she said. “I think he totally does. Absolutely.”

Back in May, Rumer shared an update on Today on how Bruce has been doing since her family announced his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in February 2023. She noted that she loves watching her dad interact with Louetta — whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas — in particular.

"He's so good. I actually got to see him right before I came out [to New York]," Rumer told host Hoda Kotb. "And Lou is just starting to walk a little bit, and she was walking over to him, and it was so sweet."

"He's a girl dad, through and through. I saw him with my sisters, my little sisters," Rumer shared. "So you're seeing that all come back," Kotb, 60, added as Rumer nodded in agreement.

Bruce shares his older daughters Rumer, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, with ex-wife Demi Moore. He and wife Emma Heming Willis also share daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.

Rumer said that she loves it when both her parents interact with her daughter. Moore has been also getting some bonding time with Louetta as well, having previously celebrated her milestone first birthday in April with her granddaughter on a family trip.

“Honestly, seeing [my parents] with [Louetta], it almost unlocks all of these childhood memories because being a grandparent, I think, is the best," Rumer said of Bruce and Moore, 61. "They have all of the love and joy without any of the responsibilities. They get to just spoil her.”



