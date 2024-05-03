Rumer Willis Says She Feels 'Sexier Than Ever' as Mother's Day Approaches in New Sultry Snaps: 'Unstoppable'

The actress is mom to daughter Louetta, whom she shares with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

Rumer Willis/Instagram Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis is feeling herself as she gets ready to celebrate Mother's Day.

On Thursday, May 2, the actress, 35, shared a few photos to her Instagram ahead of the big holiday. Posing beside a wall that reads, "Mother Knows Best," Willis wears big sunglasses and a strapless dress, accessorizing with a shell necklace and keeping her hair in loose waves.

"And don’t forget it…😎," Willis wrote in her caption, seemingly speaking to daughter Louetta, 13 months, whom she shares with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

Another post on her Instagram shows the proud mom in the same outfit, leaning over in one photo and pursing her lips. "Big Tit Energy….😎 cause I was sick of the Big Dick Energy having all the fun," she joked in the caption.

"Gotta say as Mother’s Day approaches I feel sexier than ever. Feeling unstoppable Xx," Willis wrote in her caption.

Rumer Willis/Instagram Rumer Willis

At the premiere of her movie My Divorce Party at the 2024 Beverly Hills Film Festival on May 2, Willis spoke about how amazing her daughter is.

“Honestly, everything’s rewarding,” the actress told Fox News. “She’s my best friend. I’m away from her for an hour, and I miss her.”

She added, “I feel like, as soon as you get pregnant, maybe in the second or third month, you start getting a bit of insomnia, and it’s your body preparing you to be more wakeful.”

“And I don’t think I’ve ever gotten back to the deep sleep zone," Willis continued. "She’ll be asleep through the whole night, and I’ll be like, ‘What’s happening? Is there danger?’"

While she hasn't been sleeping well, Willis said she's very “very blessed” and has had a “positive and gentle mothering experience,” calling Louetta “the most amazing kid.”

“She’s so happy and wonderful and smiley and joyful all the time,” Willis said.

Last month, Willis shared that she was thinking of expanding her family as she did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories.

"Hopefully soon," Willis wrote over a sweet image of herself and Louetta when a fan asked her what the "ideal time" would be for adding another baby to her family.

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Willis was asked for "baby names you didn't use," and she responded with a video of herself wiggling her eyebrows. "Saving them for the next kid," she wrote over the clip.



Read the original article on People.